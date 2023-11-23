Jim Ross Praises Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland Texas Deathmatch at AEW Full Gear 2023

Jim Ross expressed high regard for the Texas Deathmatch between Adam Page and Swerve Strickland at the recent Full Gear pay-per-view.

During the latest episode of his Grillin JR podcast, the Hall of Famer commended both Swerve and The Hangman for surpassing their previous encounter, infusing the match with intense physicality reminiscent of classic ECW bouts.

Ross commented, "It was a lot of drama. A lot of physicality. They raised the bar, as I tweeted out as the match was going on. Those hardcore-type matches, it reminded me a lot of an old ECW. The matches and the move set and the violence, I guess. It was a hell of a performance by those guys. I’m proud of both their efforts. Whether you like the hardcore style or you don’t like the hardcore style, the one thing you cannot do is to criticize the efforts and the work rate of the talents. That was covered.”

He also shared his thoughts on Full Gear as a whole, praising AEW for their overall delivery at the event.

Ross stated, "There were a lot of really good matches on that pay-per-view. I thought it was just a smashing hit, what I saw. I knew what it was gonna be like, and it was exactly like I thought it was going to be. I don’t want to sound like, ‘Oh, I know everything.’ I just thought that the whole crew delivered. It was hard because the management of the blood, unique. It was a challenge for the talents to follow what they’re following. Nonetheless, I thought they pulled it off very well. They should be proud of their efforts. It was a fun show to watch. AEW always seems to deliver in crunch time with these pay-per-views. It’s uncanny how the guys rise to the occasion and they pull this thing off, and they certainly pulled it off in California."