Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage parter, as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/22/2023)

The usual "Light the fuse ..." theme song and video airs to get us started. We shoot inside the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. as Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

AEW Continental Classic Tournament

Swerve Strickland vs. Jay Lethal

We see the camera pan the crowd as fireworks explode. Excalibur wishes us a happy Thanksgiving eve and then mentions tonight featuring the fallout from Full Gear and the start of the inaugural AEW Continental Classic Tournament.

Now the camera settles at the commentary area where Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz run down the rules for the tourney and then mention tonight's first-round matches as the official bout graphics flash across the screen.

They also mention how the winner will become the Triple Crown champion as they will hold the Continental Classic Tournament title, the ROH world title and the NJPW STRONG openweight title. Swerve Strickland's theme hits and out he comes.

Swerve has a very serious look on his face as he comes to the ring without Prince Nana. Footage is shown in split-screen fashion that shows his victory in the incredibly violent Texas Death Match with Hangman Page from Full Gear. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.

Jay Lethal's theme hits next and out he comes by himself. He walks past the table holding the three titles that are on-the-line for the eventual winner of the first-ever AEW Continental Classic Tournament. Lethal settles in the ring and his entrance tune dies down. The bell sounds.

We see Strickland and Lethal circle each other as the fans loudly chant "Who's house? Swerve's house!" The two lock up and the commentators talk immediately about how Swerve is banged up, which we can see via his shoulders being taped up and him selling it early on.

The two battle back-and-forth early on, but it is Lethal who settles into the early offensive lead. He knocks Swerve out to the floor and hits a big running suicide dive through the ropes that sends Strickland sailing over the commentary desk.

Back in the ring, Lethal knocks Swerve silly again and then does his version of Jeff Jarrett's cocky little strut. Strickland starts to fight back, hitting a basement drop kick that connects on the knee of Lethal. Swerve continues to work over the leg of Lethal.

The commentators talk about the specific rules for the scoring of this tourney as Lethal starts to take back over, dumping Strickland on his dome. He sells his own knee but then goes to work dominating Swerve and focusing his attack on the weakened, taped-up shoulder of The Mogul Embassy leader.

Lethal hits a shoulder breaker on Swerve and as both men are down and recovering, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this first-round match in the inaugural AEW Continental Classic Tournament continues here on the post-Full Gear episode of Dynamite.

When we return, we see Swerve leap up and connect with a Flatliner. He snatches up the arm of Lethal, rolls and pops up into a follow-up brain-buster for a close near fall. Lethal rolls Swerve up with a cradle pin attempt out of the blue, but Strickland kicks out at the count of two. Lethal takes over from there.

Jay heads to the top-rope and he leaps off with a beautiful flying elbow smash on Swerve. He goes for the cover, but Swerve kicks out to keep this one alive. The fans try and rally behind The Mogul Embassy leader with "Who's House?!" "Swerve's House!" chants.

He takes back over and gets Lethal in an odd submission that torques the weakened knee of Lethal. Lethal escapes and gets Swerve in a modified cross-face submission attempt of his own. Lethal hits a punt kick on Swerve and does Jarrett's strut again. He goes for the Lethal Injection but Swerve avoids it.

He hits a House Call and then a Double Stomp off the top-rope for the pin fall victory. With the pin fall victory, Swerve picks up three points in this first-round victory in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament.

Winner (3 points): Swerve Strickland

Wheeler Yuta Confronts Orange Cassidy, HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata

Renee Paquette is backstage with AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, as well as HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata. Up walks Wheeler Yuta taunting the "Freshly Squeezed" one.

He then tells Shibata that he's coming after him to reclaim his ROH Pure Championship. Cassidy says he was gonna make an announcement but Paquette says they're out of time.

MJF & Adam Cole Confronted By "The Devil" & Samoa Joe

"Better Than You Bay-Bay's" mixed MJF and Adam Cole theme hits and out comes the ROH World Tag-Team Champions MJF, who is walking with a cane and a limp, and Adam Cole, who is still on crutches. The two head to the ring to an enormous pop from the Chi-Town crowd.

MJF starts on the mic and he jokes about his voice being half gone because he was up all night drinking. He talks about the good looking ladies in the crowd who he "wants to get deep with, and he ain't talkin' about your pizza, Chicago!" MJF runs through his list of catchphrases and accomplishments as AEW Champion.

Friedman says none of that would be possible without his "Brochacho for Life." He tells Mr. Cole that the fans are ready for a certain kind of time. He asks if he can help them out. "Who's ready for story-time with Adam Cole, bay-bay?" Cole replies. The fans pop.

Cole talks about how he and MJF are still the ROH World Tag-Team Champions, thanks to a little help from Samoa Joe. He says with the good news comes the bad news. He says his ankle is still in very bad shape and he's still very far away from a return.

He promises that he's gonna work his ass off every day to get back when he can at 100-percent. Cole then tells MJF that he's really worried about him. He says he wishes for nothing more than to be here by his side, but he can't. He mentions the entire world seems to be gunning for him. He talks about Wardlow, "The Devil" mask and his goons, etc.

Friedman cuts Cole off and says not to worry. He tells the man behind his "Devil" mask that the hell he sends him to is going to feel like heaven. The lights in the building go out and we see the man in his "Devil" mask appear on the screen and start laughing. The lights come back on and Samoa Joe's theme hits.

The fans chant "Joe! Joe! Joe!" as the former ROH TV Champion emerges to fire pyro with his trademark towel hanging around his neck. He makes his way down to the ring. Joe tells MJF he has a lot to celebrate. He mentions his less adequete friend in Cole not being able to help him, but because of him, he defended his ROH tag titles.

He says that helped him start the night off right for it to end the way he did. He says it cost him a future match against him. He said he's out here to make sure MJF is going to be a man of his word and honor his deal. MJF makes a joke about Samoa Joe's bad breath.

MJF says he's thought about their deal and his response to it is ... something that gets censored off the broadcast but causes Joe to lunge at MJF and choke him. Cole yells and gets Joe to let him go. He tells MJF that's what the old Maxwell would say. He says the new one, his friend, doesn't do that.

He tells him the people love him because when he says something, it happens. He tells MJF to be a man of his word and give Joe his shot. The fans chant "He's our scumbag!" MJF says Joe wouldn't be the first legend he beat in Chicago -- twice. The fans "ooh" and "ahh" knowing who he's referring to there, obviously.

He tells Joe he's on for tonight. Joe says absolutely not. Joe says he's gonna get on the internet tomorrow and bitch and complain that he wasn't 100-percent and shouldn't of been in the ring. He says he wants the best version, the fully healed version of MJF standing in front of him.

He says by AEW Worlds End, he should be nice and chipper to get in the ring and defend his title. MJF says in December 30 in Long Island, N.Y., the most magical place in the world is when Joe really wants to fight him? He tells him he's got himself a deal. They shake hands on it.

Joe tells MJF he's his property until 12/30. He says no one touches his property. Anywhere he goes until 12/30, he's gonna be right behind him to make sure no one touches him and then at 12/30 in front of his family and everyone he knows, he's gonna choke him out and take his title.

Jake Hager, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Orange Cassidy, HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata

We head to a commercial break after the MJF and Samoa Joe segment wraps up. When we return, HOOK's theme hits and out comes the FTW Champion. He stops and his music dies down. Katsuyori Shibata's theme hits next and out comes the ROH Pure Champion.

Orange Cassidy's theme hits and the AEW International Champion leads his three-man team to the ring. Already in the ring are their opponents, the former Jericho Appreciation Society trio of Jake Hager, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker.

Before anything happens, Cassidy gets on the mic and says he forgot. He's got a Thanksgiving surprise. The video screen shows the "Very very nice, very very evil" video for Danhausen as the song plays and the crowd pops. Danhausen emerges to a big pop as the words "It's Danhausen time!" appears and goofy music plays.

As he heads to the ring, Menard jumps the gun on HOOK and goes to work on him in the corner. HOOK suplexes his way out of it and the bell sounds to get the match officially started as fans loudly chant "Dan-haus-en! Dan-haus-en!" Hager hits the ring for a blind-side shot on HOOK.

Hager helps his team settle into the offensive lead in the ring as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see HOOK still getting beat down by Parker. The commentators inform us they have kept HOOK isolated on their half of the ring throughout the commercials.

We see the former J.A.S. trio continue to dominate the action until Danhausen pops on the ring apron with Hager's beloved purple bucket hat. He dramatically raises it high in the air for a big pop. The distraction allows his team to take over. Cassidy hits an Orange Punch and HOOK slaps on Red Rum for the win.

Winners: Orange Cassidy, HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata

Adam Cole Is Not Roderick Strong's Best Friend Any More

Now we see Renee Paquette backstage with Adam Cole talking about how proud of MJF he is for being a man of his word with Samoa Joe. Up comes Roderick Strong yelling "ADAM!" Cole says he can hear him.

Strong asks Cole where he was when Action Andretti dropped him on his head. Cole snaps and cuts him off and says if you haven't been able to tell yet, you're not my best friend any more. He tells him to shut up and walks off. We head to another commercial break.

Christian Cage Rechristens Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne

When we return from the break, we hear Christian Cage's theme song and out comes the TNT Champion and "The Patriarchy" leader himself, accompanied by Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne. The three settle in the ring and Christian gets on the mic. He tells the fans to shut up when he's conducting business.

Cage then goes on to say he didn't lose to Adam Copeland, Sting and Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear 2023 this past Saturday night. He says Nick Wayne didn't lose to them either. He says Luchasaurus lost to them. He said he thought all weekend about how to lose the stench of failure.

He says as Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne's father he wants to rechristen them in his image. He tells Luchasaurus to take a knee. Luchasaurus doesn't. Cage demands over and over again and he finally does. He says the name Luchasaurus is associated with a loser. He says he came up with a name of toughness and certain victory.

He says you are my finisher and this Saturday he'll prove it as he'll for now on be known as Killswitch. He then says Nick Wayne. Wayne drops down to a knee without being told to. Cage tells him to get back on his feet. He says not to ever get on his knees for another man. He says he's different, he's special.

He says he's the son he always wanted, his golden boy. He says you are me. He tells Nick he loves him and as a golden boy he will now forever be known as The Prodigy Nick Wayne. Nick's mom runs down and enters the ring. Cage asks why she's out here. She pleads with Nick until Cage cuts her off and tells her she's a terrible mother.

Cage continues to run down Nick's mom for being a waitress who never had any money and couldn't provide for Nick. He says it's a good thing her husband is dead because he's not half the man Cage is and wouldn't of been half the father he will be to The Prodigy Nick Wayne. He tells her to leave the ring and go start her shift at Dennys.

Lucha...Killswitch gets in Cage's face. Cage again tells Killswitch to get on his knees. Cage yells at him to not look at him with that stupid look on his face. He demands him get on his knees again. Cage slaps him. The fans chant "Luchasaurus!" Cage tells him they can do this the easy way or the hard way.

He says to get on his knees or he'll take that mask off and show the world why he wears a mask in the first place. He shoves him and he bumps into Nick's mom, who collapses on the mat. Cage gives Nick some orders. Nick goes under the ring and grabs a steel chair. He slides it into the ring and grabs another.

Cage has one and he has the other. The two get ready to deliver a con-chair-to to Nick's mom. Cage stops before swinging the chair and then hands it to Killswitch and demands he do it now. Killswitch gets ready to do it but Adam Copeland sprints down and cleans house of all three guys to make the save for Nick's mom. Copeland gives Nick a con-chair-to as Cage screams "No, not my son!"

Is Angelo Parker Siding With Anna Jay Or Ruby Soho Tonight?

Renee Paquette is backstage with Anna Jay, but she can't get in a word because Matt Menard babbles and then Jake Hager bickers about his purple bucket hat and what Danhausen was doing with it. Anna shouts at them to shut up, telling them this is about her.

She's tired of them focsing on themselves. We see Angelo Parker get a call from Ruby Soho and Anna asks if he's in her corner tonight or not, since Ruby is part of the bout she's in. He assures her he is. "Family first!" They all walk off.

AEW Continental Classic Tournament

RUSH vs. Jay White

Back inside the Wintrust Arena, LFI's theme hits and out comes RUSH for our second AEW Continental Classic Tournament match of the evening. As he settles in the ring, his music dies down and then the lights in the building go out. When they come back on, Jay White's entrance with The Gunns begins.

Before the bell rings, the referee ejects The Gunns from ringside. Now the bell does sound and White and RUSH circle each other as fans chant the LFI leaders name. The two lock-up and begin getting after it in this AEW Continental Classic Tournament bout. White immediately rolls out to the floor to avoid RUSH and compose himself.

RUSH dominates the action when White finally does begin engaging on offense. The LFI leader beats The Bullet Club Gold leader down in the corner of the ring and then drops down for his laying cocky pose to taunt "Switchblade" as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see RUSH and White trade offensive leads before "Switchblade" ultimately connects with a big low-blow behind the referee's back. This sets up his Bladerunner finisher for the pin fall victory and three points in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament to tie things up with Swerve Strickland. We head to another break.

Winner (3 points): Jay White

"Timeless" Toni Storm's AEW Women's Title Acceptance Speech

When we return from the break, we see highlights of the four-way ladder match for the AEW tag-team titles at Full Gear, as well as The Golden Jets' victory over The Young Bucks. We then see footage from after the show of Jericho's already injured arm being violently attacked by Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

From there, we return live inside the Wintrust Arena where RJ City and Renee Paquette are at a podium where they introduce the new AEW Women's Champion in award show fashion. The screen goes black and white and up pops "Timeless" Toni Storm from the crowd with Luther the butler looking shocked that she "won."

Storm comes to the podium and is presented with her AEW Women's Championship by Mariah May like an Academy Award. She then begins her acceptance speech as fans chant "Speech! Speech! Speech!" She thanks Jack Warner and the incredible people at Warner Bros. Discovery.

The wrap-up music plays and she yells out that she's not down and quickly reads the rest of her speech. To all the little Toni Storm's out there, this is her spot and you'll never take it, so stay in school. She thanks her adoring public and the awards show style music plays again as she walks around with her title.

Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho vs. Anna Jay

Skye Blue's theme hits to interrupt the final moments of Storm's celebration. "Timeless" Toni looks shocked as Skye Blue comes out and heads to the ring for our next match of the evening. As she settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Blue wrapping up her ring entrance. The music dies down and then the theme for Anna Jay hits and out she comes accompanied by Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, the latter of which she questioned whether or not would show up on her behalf of the third and final member of this match, who is coming out next, Ruby Soho.

Soho is accompanied by Saraya. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this women's triple-threat match. We see Parker grab Blue's boot at one point to give an assist to Jay, who knocks her out of the ring and takes over control of the match as a result. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see a super-plex / power-bomb stacked spot in the corner. Jay goes for covers on Soho and Blue afterwards but they both kick out. The commentators inform us they will be going past the top of the hour tonight but Tony Khan has assured them that TBS will be sticking wit5h them until the conclusion of our next main event match.

The action spills out to the floor where we see Parker making eyes at Soho, who smiles back at him. Menard and Saraya freak out over this, but Jay catches Soho off guard and knocks her block off with a big kick to the dome. Back in the ring,

Jay hits a big move on Skye for a close near fall, which Soho breaks up just in time. During some more confusion with Menard, Saraya and their love sick friends, we see Blue hit a pump kick on Soho, who falls off the apron into the arms of Parker, who holds her and the two gaze in each others eyes. Saraya and Menard freak out again, but in the ring, Blue finishes off Jay for the win.

Winner: Skye Blue

AEW Continental Classic Tournament

Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe

It's main event time!

We send things back to Renee Paquette, who catches up with Wardlow, who is doing some power lifting. She asks him about having his sights set on MJF and asks what he's waiting for. He says the world doesn't revolve around MJF and the downfall of "The Devil" is going to happen on his time.

In comes AR Fox who says he just went through the same thing with Darby Allin and tries offering some advice. Wardlow doesn't want to hear it. He violently headbutts Fox down, and might have knocked out some of his teeth. We head back in the arena where Mark Briscoe's theme hits.

The fan-favorite makes his way to the ring and settles inside for our third and final AEW Continental Classic Tournament match for tonight, and our main event of the evening. The "Wild Thing" theme plays next and out comes the Blackpool Combat Club leader Jon Moxley through the crowd as always.

After he settles in the ring, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Mox dominates the early goings, but Briscoe ends up taking over and drop-kicking Mox out of the ring. After Mox crashes and burns on the floor at ringside, Briscoe heads out after him and delivers more punishment.

Back in the ring, Briscoe goes for the Froggy-Bow, but Mox avoids it and starts to fight back into competitive form. As Mox starts to take back over and beat down Briscoe in the corner of the ring, we switch gears and shift into a mid-match commercial break as the main event AEW Continental Classic Tournament bout continues.

When we return from the break, we see Mox has Briscoe locked in a submission hold on the mat and Briscoe is badly busted open and bleeding like a stuck pig from the forehead. Mox sends Briscoe into the mat with a vengeance moments later and goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out to keep this one alive.

Briscoe hits an L-Stab and starts imploying some Redneck Kung Fu as the crowd goes wild rallying behind him. Briscoe plants Mox into the mat after he comes off the ropes looking for a King Kong Lariat. He goes for the cover but Mox kicks out at two.

The two head to the top-rope where Briscoe bites Mox and then leaps off, but lands into a boot and a Paradigm Shift from Mox. Briscoe on auto-pilot somehow decks Mox before he can follow-up. Briscoe hits a Death Valley Driver on Mox and then heads to the top-rope where he leaps off and connects with a Froggy Bow for a super close near fall attempt.

Briscoe looks for the Jay-Driller but Mox avoids it and connects with a King Kong Lariat and then a Death Rider for a super close near fall, which Briscoe somehow kicks out of for an explosive pop from the Chicago crowd. Mox looks for a Bulldog Choke but Briscoe reverses into a pin attempt, which Mox kicks out of.

Mox hits another Death Rider and gets the win for three points. We see another look at the standings in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament, which has Mox, Swerve and Jay White all with three points. Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz plug AEW Rampage and AEW Collision airing back-to-back live on Saturday night.

Back in the ring, Mox gives props to Briscoe and the two shake hands. The commentators promote the AEW Continental Classic Tournament matches for this Saturday night's AEW on TNT double-header. Mox continues his celebration in the ring as "Wild Thing" plays and that's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner (3 points): Jon Moxley