WWE NXT On November 21 Records Lowest Viewership Since August

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 22, 2023

The latest WWE NXT ratings have been reported. The episode attracted 622,000 live viewers on the USA Network, a decrease from the previous week's 703,000 viewers, as stated by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics.

The show scored a 0.19 in the 18-49 demographic, a slight drop from last week's 0.21 rating. This marks the lowest viewership since August 29th.

Highlights of this week's WWE NXT included matches such as Los Lotharios (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo) taking on Malik Blade and Edris Enofe, Josh Briggs versus Carmelo Hayes, Blair Davenport against Thea Hail with Jacy Jane, Eddy Thorpe facing Charlie Dempsey with Drew Gulak and Myles Borne, Noam Dar against Chad Gable, and a WWE NXT Women's Championship match featuring Lyra Valkyria versus Xia Li, among others.

Source: Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics
Tags: #wwe #nxt #ratings

