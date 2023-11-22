FTR Leads the 2023 PWI Tag Team 100 Rankings

On Wednesday, it was announced that FTR, consisting of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, topped the PWI Tag Team 100 list. In 2022, they were in the second position, just behind The Usos. Below is the list of the top ten tag teams:

- FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

- Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher)

- Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

- Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI)

- Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley)

- ABC (Chris Bey and Ace Austin)

- The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens)

- Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest)

- Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Bayley)

- 7UPP (Nanae Takahashi & Yuu)

Congratulations to FTR (@DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR) for once again standing tall as PWI's top-ranked tag team in the world. Our annual #TagTeam100 ranking is available in the latest issue of PWI (#Timeless Toni Storm cover), which is available for purchase now via our website. pic.twitter.com/doLCTsvE39 — PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) (@OfficialPWI) November 22, 2023







