Match Lineup Revealed for AEW Continental Classic on 11/22 Dynamite and 11/25 Collision

The AEW Continental Classic is set to kick off.

This tournament, bearing a strong resemblance to NJPW's G1 Climax, starts tonight on AEW Dynamite in Chicago. Participants will engage in a round-robin format, with each bout capped at 20 minutes. Victors earn 3 points, while a draw awards a point to each competitor. The ultimate champion will be crowned the inaugural Triple Crown Champion.

Earlier today, Tony Khan unveiled the complete roster for this inaugural tournament and has now disclosed the initial matchups.

Tonight's Dynamite will feature three bouts:

Jay White vs. RUSH

Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe

Swerve Strickland vs. Jay Lethal

Additionally, two matches are scheduled for the 11/25 Collision: