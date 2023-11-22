WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lena Yada Discusses Her 2008 WWE Release

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 22, 2023

In a revealing interview with Ring the Belle, Lena Yada, a former WWE talent, opened up about her departure from the company in 2008. Yada shared insights into the challenging circumstances she faced during her tenure with WWE. 

Yada reflected on her release, stating, “I guess it was bittersweet. This is only my personal journey, I was older when I came in, I was probably one of the oldest competitors in the diva search. I was 29 and I was also taking care of my father, who had a double lung transplant. He had to have a couple of surgeries following that, and we also have to keep in mind when he’s doing this, I mean when I got the call for the transplant, we were doing a LA show and I had maybe four of the wrestlers staying with me at my apartment. It was hard juggling being on the road so long and then coming home and taking care of him. I also had my two dogs, there was a lot going on.”

She also discussed the company's stance on her release, revealing, “Credit to WWE, it’s not that they wanted to release me, and maybe they would have anyway eventually, but they wanted me to go to Tampa to train more and I couldn’t commit to that because I was still taking care of my father. For them as a company, they were questioning my commitment to the company. Which, when you’re thinking from a business perspective, yes. Cut and fry, my commitment to the company was going to come second to my family. It was one of those conversations where if you’re making me choose between my family and WWE, you know my answer.”

Source: Fightful for transcription
