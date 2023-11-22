Chavo Guerrero Recalls the Time He Suplexed Bobby Lashley Out of His Shoes

During a conversation on "Cafe de Rene" with Rene Dupree, Chavo Guerrero, a former WWE Superstar, shared a memorable experience with Bobby Lashley. He recounted a spontaneous grappling match they had before a show. Here's what Chavo said about the incident, as reported by Fightful:

Chavo Guerrero on Bobby Lashley: “Bobby Lashley, tough guy. Very good worker, good friend of mine. I really like Bobby. I remember wrestling him in the ring a couple times, and he was just so strong.”

On having a shoot grappling match with Lashley before an event: “There was a time that we were all shooting in the ring before the show, kind of doing a bunch of takedowns and that kind of stuff and seeing who the better wrestler was. Bobby, he was an All-American wrestler, he was in the army, wrestled for the army, whatever he was, he’s got some accolades. He’s a really good wrestler, and he’s super strong. So he grabs me, and as he grabs me, I whizzer down on him hard. I’m whizzering down, thinking, ‘Okay, this usually works.’ He literally picked me up with one arm like this and just held me there for a second. I was like, ‘Oh, you son of a bitch.’ So he puts me back down. I’m like, ‘Okay, you proved your point.’

On how he wound up suplexing Lashley out of his shoes: “So then we started messing around a little bit. We’re kind of going, he’s trying to get me. I’m pretty quick, so I’m doing some defensive stuff, but I can’t get him, he’s just too good. So then he goes around the waist again and I whizzer down again, so I feel him coming up again. As he goes, all I did was grab my wrist and push on his chest, and so I have his arm around my shoulder. So I’m hooking it here, key lock here, and I arch, and he goes ass over teakettle, he goes head over heels. Boom. As he goes head over heels, everybody saw, so it’s like, ‘Oh!’ His shoes fell off. So I don’t know if he didn’t have them tied, or I don’t know what. But both of his shoes fell off. This is the truth. They fell off, and everybody [went] ‘Oh, my god! Chavo just suplexed him out of his shoes!’ The only reason I suplexed him is because he was trying to lift me up, something he would never do in a match. As he’s lifting, he goes [motions with his arm], and it was just perfect timing. I roll out of the ring, and I’m like, ‘That’s it. I will never wrestle you again. Because the last time I wrestled you, I suplexed you out of your shoes.’ He was so pissed. ‘Fuck you, Chavo, get back in here.’ I was like hell no, I will never wrestle you ever again. There you go. I suplexed Bobby Lashley out of his shoes.”