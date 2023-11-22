WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Chavo Guerrero Recalls the Time He Suplexed Bobby Lashley Out of His Shoes

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 22, 2023

Chavo Guerrero Recalls the Time He Suplexed Bobby Lashley Out of His Shoes

During a conversation on "Cafe de Rene" with Rene Dupree, Chavo Guerrero, a former WWE Superstar, shared a memorable experience with Bobby Lashley. He recounted a spontaneous grappling match they had before a show. Here's what Chavo said about the incident, as reported by Fightful:

Chavo Guerrero on Bobby Lashley: “Bobby Lashley, tough guy. Very good worker, good friend of mine. I really like Bobby. I remember wrestling him in the ring a couple times, and he was just so strong.”

On having a shoot grappling match with Lashley before an event: “There was a time that we were all shooting in the ring before the show, kind of doing a bunch of takedowns and that kind of stuff and seeing who the better wrestler was. Bobby, he was an All-American wrestler, he was in the army, wrestled for the army, whatever he was, he’s got some accolades. He’s a really good wrestler, and he’s super strong. So he grabs me, and as he grabs me, I whizzer down on him hard. I’m whizzering down, thinking, ‘Okay, this usually works.’ He literally picked me up with one arm like this and just held me there for a second. I was like, ‘Oh, you son of a bitch.’ So he puts me back down. I’m like, ‘Okay, you proved your point.’

On how he wound up suplexing Lashley out of his shoes: “So then we started messing around a little bit. We’re kind of going, he’s trying to get me. I’m pretty quick, so I’m doing some defensive stuff, but I can’t get him, he’s just too good. So then he goes around the waist again and I whizzer down again, so I feel him coming up again. As he goes, all I did was grab my wrist and push on his chest, and so I have his arm around my shoulder. So I’m hooking it here, key lock here, and I arch, and he goes ass over teakettle, he goes head over heels. Boom. As he goes head over heels, everybody saw, so it’s like, ‘Oh!’ His shoes fell off. So I don’t know if he didn’t have them tied, or I don’t know what. But both of his shoes fell off. This is the truth. They fell off, and everybody [went] ‘Oh, my god! Chavo just suplexed him out of his shoes!’ The only reason I suplexed him is because he was trying to lift me up, something he would never do in a match. As he’s lifting, he goes [motions with his arm], and it was just perfect timing. I roll out of the ring, and I’m like, ‘That’s it. I will never wrestle you again. Because the last time I wrestled you, I suplexed you out of your shoes.’ He was so pissed. ‘Fuck you, Chavo, get back in here.’ I was like hell no, I will never wrestle you ever again. There you go. I suplexed Bobby Lashley out of his shoes.”

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #wwe #chavo guerrero #bobby lashley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85015/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π