Insights into Renee Paquette's Role as a Producer in AEW

AEW announcer Renee Paquette recently spoke on Womens Wrestling Talk about her role as a Producer in AEW. She shared her insights, emphasizing her extensive experience in conducting backstage interviews and promos. Paquette highlighted the contrast between her current role in AEW and her previous experience in WWE, where she was not a producer.

“I focus on what I have the most experience in, of course, is those backstage segments doing those interviews, different promos. You know, for me, it’s kind of jumping in there. It’s such a different experience than it is with WWE. Of course, I was not a producer there. But the experience that I had there of being able to work with everybody. I’ve done interviews with everybody.

So for me to be able to have that experience and now to be able to apply it here where we’re not just handed a script, and we’re not handed the like, here’s what we’re getting to. So really, it’s you know, getting together with the talent, sometimes it’s right before we’re about to shoot something going, what are we doing? What are we trying to accomplish? And it’s really just keeping everybody on track and making sure that what we’re doing makes sense. Because it can get very complicated sometimes when it’s like, you know, a bunch of different championships, a bunch of different matches, a bunch of different players that are in this segment. So it’s trying to make sure that what we’re talking about makes sense. But also like little things, where’s everyone standing? What’s the blocking house? If somebody’s exiting the frame? How are we doing that? Like it’s, it’s all those little things that really do make such a difference in those moments of which side a babyface is going to come in from how I’m going to, you know how I’m going to interact with the baby face as opposed to a heel. It’s all those little things that I think really make the difference to those moments. And as we know, it was like any moment that you have on camera is so valuable. So we want to make the most of those every single time and if I can help make somebody look like a bigger star or get them better experience in those moments. That’s something that I love doing.”