Revealed: All Twelve Competitors and Rules for the Inaugural AEW Continental Classic Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 22, 2023

Tony Khan, the President of AEW, recently announced the inaugural Continental Classic tournament. The announcement, made through a social media video, revealed the twelve participants divided into two leagues.

In the Gold League, the competitors are Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, RUSH, Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, and Jay White. The Blue League features Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Andrade, Daniel Garcia, Eddie Kingston, and Brody King.

The tournament kicks off on tonight's episode of Dynamite and will run until the end of December. The rules are as follows:

  • Matches have a 20-minute time limit.
  • A win earns 3 points.
  • A draw earns 1 point.
  • No one is allowed at ringside.
