Championship Clash and Additional Matches Set for Next Week's WWE NXT

In a series of taped video segments aired throughout this week's episode of NXT on USA, NXT World Tag-Team Champions The Family (Tony D'Angelo & Stacks) were targeted by Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo. The tension between the two teams came to a head near the end of the show when Garza and Carrillo ambushed The Family from behind, leaving them battered and bruised.
"If they want it, they got it!" D'Angelo yelled at the retreating duo, indicating that they have accepted Garza and Carrillo's challenge for the NXT World Tag-Team Championships. The highly anticipated bout is set for next week's episode of NXT on USA.
Also on next week's NXT, legendary King Jerry Lawler will make his picks for the final two qualifying matches in the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. The Iron Survivor Challenge is a grueling endurance test where participants compete in a series of back-to-back matches, with the last person standing emerging victorious.
In another exciting development, Wes Lee will face off against three former NXT North American Champions – Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, and Cameron Grimes – in a high-stakes match. The winner will earn a shot at Dominik Mysterio's NXT North American Championship at NXT Deadline.
⚡ Jim Cornette Names His Wrestler of 2023
During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette shared his opinions on a range of topics, including his pick for the wrestl [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 22, 2023 08:35AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com