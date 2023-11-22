WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Championship Clash and Additional Matches Set for Next Week's WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 22, 2023

In a series of taped video segments aired throughout this week's episode of NXT on USA, NXT World Tag-Team Champions The Family (Tony D'Angelo & Stacks) were targeted by Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo. The tension between the two teams came to a head near the end of the show when Garza and Carrillo ambushed The Family from behind, leaving them battered and bruised.

"If they want it, they got it!" D'Angelo yelled at the retreating duo, indicating that they have accepted Garza and Carrillo's challenge for the NXT World Tag-Team Championships. The highly anticipated bout is set for next week's episode of NXT on USA.

Jerry Lawler to Select Final Two Qualifying Matches for Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge

Also on next week's NXT, legendary King Jerry Lawler will make his picks for the final two qualifying matches in the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. The Iron Survivor Challenge is a grueling endurance test where participants compete in a series of back-to-back matches, with the last person standing emerging victorious.

Wes Lee Battles Former NXT North American Champions for Title Shot

In another exciting development, Wes Lee will face off against three former NXT North American Champions – Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, and Cameron Grimes – in a high-stakes match. The winner will earn a shot at Dominik Mysterio's NXT North American Championship at NXT Deadline.

Nov 22, 2023


