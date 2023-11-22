NWA Power Now Available on The CW Streaming App

Several weeks ago, Billy Corgan, the NWA owner, revealed that the organization had finalized television agreements with a "top 20 network," which was later identified as The CW Network.

NWA Power and a reality TV series are the two shows set to be aired.

However, the significant deal with the CW Network faced potential risk following a contentious incident at the NWA Samhain pay-per-view. During the event, Jim Mitchel was observed at a table with women, consuming alcohol, and it seemed he was using cocaine on the table before sharing it with others present.

Despite this, the network has commenced broadcasting episodes of NWA's main show, Power, on its app, starting from the September 5 episode and continuing until October 24.