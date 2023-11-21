WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Secures Trademark For Faction

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 21, 2023

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has secured a new trademark for the name "Mogul Embassy," covering a range of entertainment services and merchandise. This move signifies the company's commitment to the faction and its expanding role within AEW programming.

Led by the charismatic Swerve Strickland and his enigmatic manager Prince Nana, the Mogul Embassy has quickly gained prominence in AEW, captivating audiences with their unique blend of athleticism, intrigue, and undeniable style. The group's current roster boasts an impressive array of talent, including the formidable Brian Cage, the reigning ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun, and Strickland himself, fresh off his brutal yet celebrated Texas Death Match victory over Hangman Page at AEW Full Gear.

The Mogul Embassy's roots trace back to Ring of Honor (ROH), where Prince Nana established the faction in 2004. Over the years, the Embassy has welcomed a diverse roster of wrestlers, each leaving their mark on the group's legacy.

The current iteration of the Mogul Embassy emerged on AEW Dark last year, and Strickland joined their ranks in April 2023. The group's recent successes, particularly Strickland's victory over Page, have solidified their position as a force to be reckoned with in AEW's competitive landscape.

