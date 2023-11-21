WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kamille’s Contract With NWA Set To Expire Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 21, 2023

Kamille, a top name in the National Wrestling Alliance since October 2018, has consistently impressed audiences with her exceptional performances. Her dedication and talent earned her the coveted title of Women's Champion, which she held for an extraordinary 800 days.

PWInsider has revealed that Kamille's contract with the promotion is set to expire at the end of 2023. The report indicates that Kamille will become a free agent in January. However, despite the contract's end, there is a possibility that Kamille may continue to appear for the NWA without an exclusive contract, a practice followed by several talents, including Matt Cardona.

Ex-NWA Champion Reportedly Signs with WWE

According to PWInsider, Madi Wrenkowski was recently at the WWE Performance Center, and it's believed that she has inked a deal with WWE NXT [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 21, 2023 02:49PM


