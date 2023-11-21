Kamille’s Contract With NWA Set To Expire Soon

Kamille, a top name in the National Wrestling Alliance since October 2018, has consistently impressed audiences with her exceptional performances. Her dedication and talent earned her the coveted title of Women's Champion, which she held for an extraordinary 800 days.

PWInsider has revealed that Kamille's contract with the promotion is set to expire at the end of 2023. The report indicates that Kamille will become a free agent in January. However, despite the contract's end, there is a possibility that Kamille may continue to appear for the NWA without an exclusive contract, a practice followed by several talents, including Matt Cardona.