Tony Khan Reveals Special Selection Event for AEW's Latest Tournament

Tony Khan has declared a Selection Special for AEW's upcoming Continental Classic, where the twelve participating stars will be unveiled.

This twelve-man round-robin tournament, known as The Continental Classic, will feature two groups of six stars competing against each other. The tournament's finale is scheduled for Worlds End on December 30.

Tony Khan took to social media to announce that a special program will air on the company's YouTube channel, where the competitors for the upcoming event will be revealed before Dynamite on November 22.

"This Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve, AEW Continental Classic Selection Special, all 12 fighters announced, interviews + more! The Selection Special streams this Wednesday + that same night, celebrate Thanksgiving Eve with Continental Classic matches this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite!"