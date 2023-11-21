WWE NXT SPOILERS For Tonight 11/21/23

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Tonight's WWE NXT episode, previously recorded on November 14th at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, will be broadcast on the USA Network. Be sure to catch our live coverage at 8pm ET. Here's a sneak peek at what's in store:

The show was set to kick off with a women's title match, but an unexpected attack by Xia Li on Lyra Valkyria during her entrance led to Lyra being escorted backstage. The incident's aftermath and its impact on the match will be revealed through various segments.

In tag team action, Los Lotharios (Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo) emerged victorious over Malik Blade and Edris Enofe, clinching the win with a coordinated double team maneuver on Edris.

Josh Briggs secured a win over Carmelo Hayes in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match. The match saw Carmelo preparing for his signature move, Nothing But Net, only to be distracted by Lexis King's ringside appearance. Briggs capitalized on this, delivering a lariat and a top rope moonsault to win.

Wes Lee addressed the crowd, expressing his desire to reclaim the North American Championship. Dominik Mysterio interrupted, hinting at a match next week involving former champions, with the winner facing Dominik at Deadline for the title.

In another Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier, Blair Davenport defeated Thea Hail (accompanied by Jacy Jane) using the Bea Trigger, leaving Jacy visibly disappointed with the outcome.

Eddy Thorpe triumphed over Charlie Dempsey in a closely contested match, countering Dempsey's roll-up pin with one of his own. Post-match, Dempsey, along with Drew Gulak and Myles Borne, attacked Thorpe and showcased the Catch Point hand sign. Damon Kemp's absence was noted, though his name appeared in their entrance.

In a thrilling NXT Heritage Cup defense, Noam Dar, accompanied by Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson, retained his title against Chad Gable, who had Akira Tozawa, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri in his corner. The match, lasting all six rounds, saw each competitor scoring a fall. Dar won the second round with a pinfall following an Oro distraction, while Gable evened the score in the fifth round with a Chaos Theory. The match concluded with Gable applying an ankle lock on Dar, who tapped out after the final round's time had expired, allowing Dar to retain the title. Post-match tensions flared, leading to a confrontation between Dupri and Legend, and Otis knocking down Oro.

The NXT Women's Championship match saw Lyra Valkyria successfully defend her title against Xia Li. Xia launched a surprise attack on Lyra during the match introductions, but Lyra ultimately prevailed with a Samoan Driver.