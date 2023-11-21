WWE RAW Results (11/20/2023)

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, November 20, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partner, as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (11/20/2023)

The usual "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature narrated by John Cena airs and then we shoot into an elaborate video package building up the WarGames match for this weekend's WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event.

Men's WarGames Gets Interesting ...

We get our first look live inside the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. where we immediately go into the ring and see Drew McIntyre standing in a leather jacket under a spotlight. The fans boo.

"The Scottish Warrior" tells the fans he's not Dominik Mysterio, he's earned the right to speak and everyone is gonna listen to what he has to say. He goes on to talk about how he didn't appreciate the reaction to his actions last week. He says he's the only one who hasn't changed.

McIntyre looked into Jey Uso's eyes before knocking him silly last week. He says he isn't apologizing for it. He doesn't remember anyone apologizing to him when his family ruined his chances at regaining the title in the past. The fans chant "You suck! You suck!"

He says he spent 16 years on the other side of the world. Missing birthdays, Christmas holidays and other big moments his family didn't get to have him for. He says his moment was to be at Clash at the Castle, but Uso's family took that moment from his family.

Drew says he's being asked regularly since last week if he has joined The Judgment Day. He says he hasn't joined The Judgment Day, but he will be on their team at WarGames, though. He says because Rhea Ripley gave him something no one else in the world could give him, Jey Uso in a cage.

He says to Jey this is his warning -- anytime he sees him, he's dropping him. Jey's theme hits and the crowd goes wild. Jey gets "YEET!" chants from the fans. Out next comes Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn as well as The Judgment Day.

Adam Pearce runs down and mentions tonight's WarGames advantage match and how it will be a one on one contest and they have one hour because at 9pm they tell him who, or he picks for them, will represent them in the WarGames advantage bout. No one can touch until then. Also, the non-Judgment Day team has until the end of tonight two reveal two more partners for their team.

Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Now Nia Jax's theme hits and out she comes for our first match of the evening. She settles in the ring as we head to a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Damian Priest backstage questioning Rhea Ripley on some things, but admitting Drew McIntyre being on their team at WarGames is good business. He makes his case for being the man to represent their team in the Advantage Match tonight.

Back inside the arena, Raquel Rodriguez's theme hits and out she comes to the squared circle for our women's singles match opener. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Jax starts off well, but Rodriguex quickly takes over. She does some power-house spots and then the action spills out to the floor. Rodriguez continues to dominate but then Jax shifts the momentum into her favor after sending Rodriguez into the ring post with authority.

After that, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Jax still dominating, when Rodriguez finally takes back over as the crowd rallies behind her.

She goes for a power bomb out of the corner and nearly gets it, but collapses and Jax follows up with her middle rope butt splash for the win. After the match, we see special training footage of Xia Li getting ready for her showdown tonight against Becky Lynch. We head to another commercial.

Winner: Nia Jax

The Judgment Day Pick Their Representative For Advantage Match

When we return from the break, we see Damian Priest with The Judgment Day once again asking Rhea Ripley where "her guy" is. Finally Drew McIntyre walks up. He tells Priest he hears he wants to compete in the Advantage Match.

Ripley says he is the leader of the team at WarGames. Priest asks McIntyre if he's got a problem with that. McIntyre says no but suggests he be in the match instead. He says he doesn't like any of The Judgment Day but he dislikes Uso worse.

Priest and McIntyre each tell the other to take it easy and then Priest tells McIntyre if he wants the Advantage Match, it's his. Priest tells McIntyre to go get them the Advantage. Priest tells Ripley he better get them the advantage. She says he will.

Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li

Michael Cole announces limited tickets have opened up and are now on-sale for the already previously sold out Survivor Series and Friday Night SmackDown shows for later this week. We then hear details of the "#RufflesFanVote" to decide the Women's WarGames team advantage for Survivor Series.

After that, we return inside Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. where we hear the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch's theme music. "The Man" makes her way out to a big pop and heads to the ring for our next match of the evening. As she settles inside, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the baby face Survivor Series WarGames men's team backstage. They declare Jey Uso will represent them against Drew McIntyre in tonight's Advantage Match main event. They also know someone they can call to fill one of the spots on their team for Survivor Series.

Now we hear Xia Li's theme and out she comes doing karate as she makes her way to the ring. The bell sounds and we see NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria in the crowd in a cameo appearance as the commentators hype her title showdown against Xia Li on Tuesday's NXT on USA show.

Early on, Li dominates the action, blasting "The Man" with a variety of kicks, including a big one that knocks her off the ring apron. After Lynch crashes and burns on the floor at ringside, we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Li still dominating until the crowd rallies "Big Time Becks" back into the lead.

Lynch hits a Beck-Sploder suplex out of the corner and locks Xia in her Dis-Arm-Her submission finisher. Xia hangs in, however, and ends up escaping the hold. Lynch eventually connects with her Man-Handle Slam for the win in a hard-fought battle. Great match.

Winner: Becky Lynch

Women's WarGames Match Chaos Ensues

After the match, we see Becky Lynch celebrating her victory in the ring when out of nowhere, the new-and-improved Damage CTRL team of Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, Asuka and Dakota Kai made their way down to the ringside area through the crowd.

As they near the barricade, we see Charlotte Flair and the rest of the team for the opposing squad fighting Damage CTRL in the Women's WarGames match at Saturday's Survivor Series turn up. This led to a massive brawl that Adam Pearce sent security out to break up.

Trouble Within Imperium?

Now we head backstage where we see an arrogant Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium walking the halls. He runs into his fellow Imperium member Giovanni Vinci and bickers with him for sucking up to GUNTHER and purposely making him look bad to get on his good side.

Vinci claims he did no such thing and vows to do whatever is best for Imperium and GUNTHER whether Kaiser likes it or not. We head to another commercial break on that note.

Ludwig Kaiser vs. Johnny Gargano

When we return from the break, Ludwig Kaiser's theme hits and out comes the Imperium member by himself after telling Vinci to stay in the back. He settles in the ring and his theme dies down. The theme for Johnny Gargano hits and out he comes with his DIY teammate Tommaso Ciampa.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening here on the Survivor Series "go-home" installment of Monday Night Raw. Gargano starts off strong, but we see Kaiser take over on the floor as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Kaiser dominating and nearly finishing this one up until he is distracted by Vinci, who comes out despite him telling him not to. Gargano picks up the win as a result and Vinci seemed to enjoy costing Kaiser the match afterwards.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

Undisputed Women's Tag-Team Title Eliminator

Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Tegan Nox & Natalya vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

We shoot to the backstage area when Adam Pearce deals with a bunch of nagging women's tag-team contenders complaining about wanting a shot at the Undisputed WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships.

The teams include Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Tegan Nox & Natalya vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter. That match is up next. We head to a commercial break on that note.

When we return from the break, we see Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler looking comfortable in The Judgment Day clubhouse as Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were walking in. Stark and Baszler taunt Ripley. Baszler walks off.

Stark tells Ripley she's focused on everything but the one thing she should be focused on -- her, and their title match at Survivor Series. Stark tells Ripley to talk a long hard look at her title because after this Saturday, it's coming home with her.

Ripley tells her most people wouldn't survive a move like the one she just pulled, so she respects that, but warns her that she'll get her beating at Survivor Series. Michael Cole promotes the PLE for this Saturday and then we shift gears and the duo of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven join them on commentary.

The Undisputed WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions join the gang on the call for our next match of the evening, which is already in the ring without any entrances for the competitors. Nox and Nile kick things off in the ring.

We head to a mid-match commercial break after Hartwell hits a big dive onto a pile of bodies on the floor. When we return, we see Nile hit a wild spot suplexing two women off the top-rope by herself. Carter and Chance hit a cool double-team spot for a big pop as well. In the end, Nox gets the pin.

Winners and NEW No. 1 Contenders To Undisputed Women's Tag Titles: Tegan Nox & Natalya

GUNTHER, The Miz Go Face-To-Face

We head backstage and we see Kaiser bickeringwith Vinci for coming out when he told him not to. Up walks GUNTHER and he snaps at him until GUNTHER gets in his face. He backs down after trying to blame his loss to Gargano on Vinci. GUNTHER says maybe he picked the wrong guy to be in charge.

GUNTHER then walks off as it's time for his face-to-face with the number one contender to the WWE Intercontinental Championship and his opponent for Saturday's WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event, The Miz.

On that note, we return inside the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids where we hear the familiar sounds of the theme for "The A-Lister." As he settles in the ring for the face-to-face with "The Ring General," we head to a commercial break.

As we settle back in from the commercial time out, we see Indus Sher, The New Day, Alpha Academy, The Creed Brothers, DIY and Imperium complaining to Adam Pearce backstage. He makes a Tag-Team Turmoil bout to determine the next No. 1 Contenders to the tag team titles for next week's RAW.

Pearce goes to leave and bumps into Nick Aldis, the SmackDown General Manager. The two decide to go have a conversation and share a very intense stare down with each other. We return to the ring where we see The Miz waiting for his face-to-face with the longest-reigning I-C champ ever.

With that said, GUNTHER's theme hits and out comes "The Ring General" and leader of Imperium. He settles in the ring and talks about how he doesn't respect Miz. Miz talks about respecting legends in the past who held the I-C title like Randy Savage, Shawn Michaels and others.

GUNTHER tells Miz he used to idolize them and then he got to WWE and those same people bullied him because he doesn't belong. GUNTHER says Miz wasn't bullied enough. He starts bullying him blatantly and eventually Miz snaps and beats him down. He leaves him laying and his theme hits to end the segment as the commentators hype their showdown for the I-C title at Survivor Series.

Seth Rollins Stresses Importance Of Advantage Match To Jey Uso

Backstage we see "Main Event" Jey Uso warming up for the Advantage Match later tonight. Up walks Seth "Freakin'" Rollins. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion says he didn't mean any disrespect earlier tonight. Rollins stresses the importance of them getting the Advantage at WarGames.

Uso smiles and says "I got you Yeet!" He bounces up and down and says "Yeet!" again but Rollins stone-faces him to stress how serious it is and walks off.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Chad Gable

Back inside the Van Andel Arena the rock violins begin playing as "The King of Strong Style" emerges. Japanese legend Shinsuke Nakamura makes his way down to the ring for our next match of the evening against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable.

As he settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see a WrestleMania Week tickets live ad read and then we shoot to a special word from Ivar and Valhalla. They talk about how in one weeks time the earth will shake because Ivar challenges Bronson Reed.

We then return inside the arena where Nakamura is wrapping up his ring entrance. "SHOOSH!" is what we hear next as Alpha Academy makes their way out, as Otis, Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri accompany "Coach" Chad Gable to the ring for this one-on-one contest against Nakamura.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The commentators mention Gable's Heritage Cup shot against Noam Dar on tomorrow night's episode of NXT on USA. We see some back-and-forth action and then Gable takes over and lets out a "THANK YOU!" as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Gable still dominating the majority of the offense until he runs into a well-placed and well-timed elbow by "The King of Strong Style." Nakamura follows up with a sliding German suplex for some heat from the crowd. He lands a flying knee off the middle rope for a close near fall attempt.

Gable fights back into the offensive driver's seat and then heads to the top-rope. He leaps off and connects with a picture-perfect flying headbutt for a super close near fall attempt. Nakamura takes the padding off the turnbuckle. He then blasts Gable with a roundhouse kick that decks him.

He sets him up for the Kinshasa but Gable avoids it. Gable counters and hits the Chaos Theory for a close near fall attempt. Nakamura starts to fight back but Gable launches him overhead with a full nelson suplex. He then pulls the straps down like Kurt Angle in his prime and heads back to the top-rope.

He goes for a moonsault but Nakamura gets the boots up. Nakamura follows up by launching Gable overhead. He goes for the Kinshasa again but Gable picks the ankle and locks in an ankle lock. Nakamura fights it and eventually escapes. He tries sending Gable into the turnbuckle without the padding. Gable stops himself but Nakamura rolls him up for the win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

WarGames Advantage Match

Drew McIntyre vs. "Main Event" Jey Uso

It's main event time!

We shoot backstage and we see Drew McIntyre making his way to the ring for the main event of the evening. He is stopped by The Judgment Day. He and Damian Priest get in each other's faces again. McIntyre says he doesn't need a pep talk. Priest says good because they aren't offering one. Rhea Ripley tells McIntyre to get the job done.

McIntyre says he's not only going to win, he's going to take out Jey for good. On that note, Drew walks off. Back inside the arena, we hear the theme song for "The Scottish Warrior" and out he comes with his massive sword for our final match of the evening.

As "The Scottish Warrior" settles into the squared circle for our WarGames Advantage Match main event here on the Survivor Series "go-home" episode of Monday Night Raw, fireworks explode. He continues to wrap up his elaborate ring entrance as we head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Cole and Barrett set up a lengthy video package explaining the rules of WarGames matches for this Saturday's WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event. It wraps up and we shoot backstage and we see Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins hyping up Jey Uso for the Advantage Match. In comes Cody Rhodes.

The guys talk among themselves about trying to get a new member for their team in the WarGames match. Sami and Seth said they had no luck getting someone. Cody says he did. The guy he mentioned earlier in the night answered his call and "he's in." Seth and Sami were super excited to hear that.

Inside the arena, "Main Event" Jey Uso's theme hits and out comes the "Yeet-tastic" Superstar himself. He settles in the ring and he and McIntyre stare each other down. Uso yells out "Yeet!" and then he and McIntyre begin duking it out. McIntyre settles into an early dominant offensive lead.

After some more back-and-forth action, we head into a mid-match commercial break with McIntyre laid out at ringside. When we return, we see McIntyre dominating the offense once again. Uso starts to fight back and hits a big splash off the top-rope for a super close near fall attempt. He goes for a suicide dive to the floor but runs into a right hand from McIntyre.

McIntyre continues to beat Uso down on the floor and then slams him down on the commentary desk as we shift gears and head into our final commercial break of the evening. When we return, Drew continues to dominate. He goes for the Claymore Kick but Uso avoids it and counters with a big super kick for a close near fall of his own.

Moments later, McIntyre connects with a Future Shock DDT for the win. With the win, The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre team have the advantage going into WarGames. After the match, the heel team beats down Uso until Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn run down with steel chairs.

A big brawl breaks out between both teams. The baby faces beat down the heels with the chairs and then Cody gets on the mic. "The American Nightmare" reveals the final member of his team for WarGames. He says this man has a Legacy with him. He says their new teammate is the Apex Predator.

The fans break out in a loud "Randy! Randy!" chant. Cody says you're not just hearing voices inside your head, because these people here tonight -- they're right." He drops the mic on that note and the confirmation of Randy Orton for their WarGames team is official. That's how this week's show wraps up. The show goes off the air abruptly on that note. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and giving his team WarGames Advantage: Drew McIntyre