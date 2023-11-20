Ric Flair Relives Andre The Giant's Hundred-Plus Beer Night

In a recent interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Ric Flair recounted an experience involving Andre the Giant and his remarkable beer-drinking abilities, as reported by Wrestling Inc. Flair detailed how, over a span of about six hours, Andre managed to consume an astonishing amount of beer.

Flair described a specific incident from the mid-1970s:

“I was with him one night at the Downtown in Charlotte in ’74 or ’75 when he drank 106 beers. Here’s what happened. It was getting so ridiculous, he was having one after another and he was with Frank Valois [Andre’s manager], myself, and a guy named Ivan Koloff, and we were there drinking and pretty soon the bartender just said, ‘I’m not believing this. Let me separate this out,’ cause Andre was drinking one beer and everybody else was drinking [another.] I think he was drinking like regular Miller not Miller Lite, [it] wasn’t around then, and we were drinking something else so he just separated it out. Frank Valois drank 56 and Andre drank 106. That’s from 10 o’clock until like 4 in the morning.”

Additionally, Flair shared another remarkable story about Andre's drinking prowess:

“He drank every bottle of vodka on the plane. It was a 747 going to Tokyo — every mini bottle on the plane. I mean I know other people are drinking it too but let’s get serious, who runs out of vodka?”