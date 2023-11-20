MJF Incurs Hip Injury During AEW Full Gear 2023 Event

MJF sustained injuries following his participation in the AEW Full Gear 2023 event on Saturday night.
Having competed in two matches at the AEW pay-per-view at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, the AEW World & ROH World Tag-Team Champion is reportedly dealing with injuries.
According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful.com, MJF suffered a hip injury over the weekend, a claim corroborated by other sources.
Wrestle Purists has also reported that MJF's hip had to be realigned after his matches on Saturday, particularly following his top-rope elbow drop to the floor targeting Jay White.
It is anticipated that MJF will take a break from wrestling to heal from this injury.
⚡ AEW Collision Suffers Significant Ratings Drop in New Time Slot vs. WWE SmackDown
The latest ratings for the special Friday's November 17 edition of AEW Collision have been released. The program attracted 270,000 viewers a [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 20, 2023 06:04PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com