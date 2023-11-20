MJF Incurs Hip Injury During AEW Full Gear 2023 Event

MJF sustained injuries following his participation in the AEW Full Gear 2023 event on Saturday night.

Having competed in two matches at the AEW pay-per-view at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, the AEW World & ROH World Tag-Team Champion is reportedly dealing with injuries.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful.com, MJF suffered a hip injury over the weekend, a claim corroborated by other sources.

Wrestle Purists has also reported that MJF's hip had to be realigned after his matches on Saturday, particularly following his top-rope elbow drop to the floor targeting Jay White.

It is anticipated that MJF will take a break from wrestling to heal from this injury.