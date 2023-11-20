WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Ratings Rise on 11/17/23

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 20, 2023

The latest WWE Friday Night SmackDown ratings are out, as reported by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics. The show saw an increase in viewership on FOX, drawing an average of 2.206 million viewers, a slight rise from the previous week's 2.195 million. In the key demographic of 18-49, the rating improved to 0.62, up from 0.57.

The episode featured several matches, including LA Knight against Jimmy Uso, a triple threat tag team match with Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch), The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), and Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson), as well as Dragon Lee versus Axiom.

AEW Collision Suffers Significant Ratings Drop in New Time Slot vs. WWE SmackDown

The latest ratings for the special Friday's November 17 edition of AEW Collision have been released. The program attracted 270,000 viewers

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 20, 2023 06:04PM


