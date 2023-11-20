WWE SmackDown Ratings Rise on 11/17/23

The latest WWE Friday Night SmackDown ratings are out, as reported by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics. The show saw an increase in viewership on FOX, drawing an average of 2.206 million viewers, a slight rise from the previous week's 2.195 million. In the key demographic of 18-49, the rating improved to 0.62, up from 0.57.

The episode featured several matches, including LA Knight against Jimmy Uso, a triple threat tag team match with Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch), The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), and Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson), as well as Dragon Lee versus Axiom.