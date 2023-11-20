AEW Collision Suffers Significant Ratings Drop in New Time Slot vs. WWE SmackDown

The latest ratings for the special Friday's November 17 edition of AEW Collision have been released. The program attracted 270,000 viewers and scored a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic. These figures represent the lowest ratings the show has ever received.
Comparatively, the previous week's episode garnered 396,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the key demographic. The drop in ratings was anticipated due to the show's shift to a different night, where it directly competed with WWE Smackdown on FOX.
