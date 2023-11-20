WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On AEW Star Sidelined with Injury for Remainder of 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 20, 2023

Update On AEW Star Sidelined with Injury for Remainder of 2023

Juice Robinson has been absent since the live AEW Rampage show last F

riday night for a specific reason.

A report from Fightful Select reveals that the Bullet Club Gold member is currently out of action due to an injury. This injury is serious enough to necessitate surgery, sidelining Robinson for the foreseeable future.

Details about when Robinson sustained the injury are unclear, but his last match appearance for AEW was on November 1, teaming with Bullet Club Gold against MJF, “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn, and The Acclaimed on AEW Dynamite.

Robinson did make subsequent appearances on AEW shows, participating in a storyline with MJF, The Gunns, and Jay White during the AEW Full Gear 2023 “go-home” episodes of AEW Collision and AEW Rampage this past Friday.

While a lengthy absence isn't anticipated, Robinson is expected to be out of in-ring competition for the remainder of the year, barring any complications.

 


