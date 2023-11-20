WWE Reveals Full Lineup of Special Programming for Survivor Series Week

WWE has unveiled their schedule for the week leading up to Survivor Series.

The full lineup of events for Survivor Series week was announced by WWE on Monday. This array of programming leads up to the much-anticipated WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event, set to take place this weekend at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Below is the detailed schedule.

Monday, Nov. 20

Raw Talk**- 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Monday Night Raw (10/23/23) **

WWE’s The Bump**1 p.m. ET featuring X-Pac

WWE NXT (11/21/2023)

Thursday, Nov. 23

This Week in WWE

Friday, Nov. 24

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 25

WWE Main Event (11/9/23)

La Previa: Survivor Series 2023-10 am. ET

SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET

Ultimate Survivor Series 2023-10 a.m. ET

wXw World Tag Team Festival Night 1-12 p.m. ET

Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Kickoff – 7 p.m. ET

Survivor Series: WarGames 2023-8 p.m

Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Press Conference – immediately following Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

Sunday, Nov. 26

Friday Night SmackDown (10/27/23)

The Bump – 10a.m ET