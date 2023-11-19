Tony Khan Discusses Ronda Rousey's Current Position in AEW/ROH

Ronda Rousey recently debuted in All Elite Wrestling/ROH following the AEW Rampage event in Inglewood, California. On Friday night, she teamed up with Marina Shafir to face Billie Starkz and Athena in a tag team match.

This match is scheduled to be broadcast on an upcoming episode of ROH TV, likely this Thursday. It serves as a follow-up to their previous encounter at Wrestling Revolver on Thursday, which ended in a no-contest.

Fightful reports that Rousey agreed verbally to participate in this match, and the company is keen on her return. The decision to showcase the match on ROH TV aims to boost HonorClub subscriptions.

AEW President Tony Khan commented on this during the post-Full Gear media scrum, stating, "She is not signed, but we had a great conversation. It came about because there was some unfinished business. They had that match, and I thought it would be great for our fans to settle it in the ring. At the Wrestling REVOLVER show, they had the match, and I had spoken to them and I thought it would be great to have a match and build some interest and then have the story come to Ring of Honor where Athena is the Ring of Honor Women’s Champion, Billie Starkz is her minion, there is a lot of interest in that. I thought it would be great to see that tag team against two of the Horsewomen, Marina and Ronda Rousey. Ronda was happy to come here, she was great, the crowd was really excited to see her, and it was a great match. We would love to have her back some time, it was really fun, her being out here. She’s a local and lives nearby and that helped make it possible. Anytime it’s convenient, we would love to have her back."