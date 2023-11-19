WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Discusses Will Ospreay Joining All Elite Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 19, 2023

Will Ospreay has officially joined All Elite Wrestling, a move announced at AEW Full Gear 2023. He plans to fulfill his existing commitments with NJPW before fully transitioning to AEW, aiming to be ready for AEW Revolution in 2024. This was confirmed in his promo.

During the post-Full Gear media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan provided insights into Ospreay's signing. Khan revealed, “Will Ospreay, he has been talking to me since I got permission from New Japan, which was recent. I asked New Japan, ‘Will, his contract is up, it’s no secret, it will be up early next year. I think it would be great to keep Will in our family.’ Will is such a great professional and a really important start in our galaxy. It means the world to have Will appear in AEW as a guest and the thought that Will could leave our orbit and not be around us. Even more so, the idea that Will could be here all the time. In the limited amount of times Will has been here, he’s made such a huge impact and has been so great. He’s had some of the best matches in the history of AEW in the limited amount of time he’s spent with us and to think what he could accomplish. Also, as I’ve said and can’t stress enough, we’re very focused on Wembley Stadium.”

Khan further emphasized the importance of this signing, especially in the context of upcoming events and ticket sales. He stated, “It’s a big priority for me to be able to tell fans before tickets go on sale when I look at attractive things I can tell fans, I want people to know if they buy a ticket, I want you to know that you’re going to see Will Ospreay and he’s going to be with us and there is no uncertainty. That was really important. I actually got that agreement done this week and it was important to me because the on-sale is coming up, Full Gear is coming up. Will Ospreay signing is a big deal and I thought it was important to have him at Full Gear and to be able to say and explain that he is going to finish his commitments to New Japan, but he will be with us.”

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #aew #full gear #will ospreay

