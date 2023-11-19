WWE Weekend House Show Results From Tupelo, Venice, and Canton

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 19, 2023

Wrestling fans were treated to an action-packed weekend with WWE house shows taking place in Tupelo, MS, Venice, FL, and Canton, OH. Here's a breakdown of the results from these thrilling events:

Tupelo, MS:

The LWO, consisting of Carlito, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde, emerged victorious against the team of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins).

Ridge Holland secured a win over Karrion Kross, who was accompanied by Scarlett.

Shotzi triumphed over Bayley in a highly competitive match.

Kofi Kingston outlasted Ivar in an intense Viking Rules Match.

Dragon Lee and Cameron Grimes teamed up to defeat Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson).

In the WWE Women’s Title Match, IYO Sky successfully defended her title against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match.

LA Knight claimed victory over Grayson Waller.

Venice, FL:

Josh Briggs overcame Oba Femi in a hard-fought battle.

Blair Davenport emerged victorious against Kennedy Cummins.

The team of Javier Bernal & Luca Crusifino defeated Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont.

Lash Legend secured a win over Adrianna Rizzo.

Thea Hail & Jade Gentile triumphed over Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame.

Tyler Bate bested Lexis King in a showcase of skill.

Joe Gacy defeated Brooks Jensen in an intense matchup.

Scrypts, with Bronco Nima & Lucien Price, won against Tavion Heights.

Kelani Jordon emerged victorious over Arianna Grace.

In a 5-on-5 Survivor Style Elimination Match, the team of Eddy Thorpe, Von Wagner, Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and Carmelo Hayes defeated Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, and Bron Breakker, with Carmelo Hayes & Tony D’Angelo as the final survivors.

Canton, OH:

Sami Zayn triumphed over NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match.

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark in a display of raw talent.

Omos emerged victorious against Akira Tozawa.

Cody Rhodes secured a win over Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest.

Nia Jax defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a powerful showdown.

In the WWE Intercontinental Title Match, Gunther retained his title against Chad Gable.

The WWE World Heavyweight Title Match saw Seth Rollins retain his title against Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura in a high-stakes triple threat match.