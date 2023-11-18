Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega Defeat The Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear

At tonight's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event, the team of Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega defeated The Young Bucks. As a result of their victory, Jericho and Omega have earned a Tag Team Championship opportunity.

Match results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

We continue right along, as we near the final matches of the evening. The commentators run footage from the Zero Hour pre-show that reminds fans about MJF being attacked and stretchered into an ambulance while pleading with Adam Cole not to let him take his title. They then remind everyone that Adam Cole kept his word and vowed to step in on MJF's behalf tonight.

Now the pre-match video package for our next bout airs, telling the story leading up to tonight's tag-team featured bout, with The Golden Jets duo of Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega teaming up for a high stakes showdown against The Young Bucks. With a win, they get the Bucks' guaranteed tag title shot. With a loss, The Golden Jets can never team up again.

The video package wraps up and we shoot back inside the Kia Forum where we hear the familiar sounds of "Judas in My Mind" as Fozzy front man Moongoose McQu...I mean, Chris Jericho, emerges and makes his way out to a huge pop. He heads to the ring with Floyd the baseball bat as fans sing along with the lyrics to his catchy-ass entrance tune.

Out next comes "The Cleaner" himself, Kenny Omega, to his long, drawn out ring introduction by "The Dapper Yapper" himself, Justin Roberts. As he heads to the ring, Don Callis joins the gang on special guest commentary for this one. The Golden Jets are both in the ring and ready for action.

From there, the guitars begin wailing to start the ring music for our next team, the number one contenders to the AEW World Tag-Team Championships and arguably among the best teams in the history of the business, Nick and Matt Jackson -- The Young Bucks. The duo settles inside the squared circle as well and it's time to get this one officially off-and-running.

Nick Jackson and Omega kick things off for their respective teams. After they trade some mat-based wrestling attacks, they fist-bump each other and then Jericho tags in, as does Matt Jackson. Matt slams Jericho down, but Jericho comes back and chops him into the corner. Omega tags in to stop the chops and allows Matt to back away from the corner. Matt kicks Omega in the midsection and clubs him across the back.

Matt sends Omega across, but Omega counters with a hurricanrana to the outside. Omega sends Nick out as well, but Nick pulls Jericho to the apron after Jericho makes the tag. Omega takes Matt out with a dive, but Nick kicks him in the face. Jericho sends Nick to the floor with an enzuigiri and follows with a low dropkick. Matt comes back with shots to Jericho on the outside.

After that, The Bucks put his arm between the steps and the ring post. Matt kicks the steps into Jericho’s arm and gets him back into the ring. Nick tags in and delivers a few shots to Jericho. Matt tags back in and works over Jericho’s arm. Nick tags back in and The Bucks double-team Jericho for a bit. Nick delivers another shot to Jericho’s arm, which is now cut open.

Jericho comes back with a double clothesline, but Nick delivers a shot to his head and dropkicks him to the floor. Matt pulls Jericho’s arm into the ring post and gets Jericho back into the ring. Jericho fights back and tags Omega in. The Bucks double-team Omega, but he fights back and takes them both down with snap-dragon suplexes.

Omega puts Nick in the corner and drops Matt with a rolling senton. Omega drops Nick with a Backstabber and drops Matt with a moonsault on the outside. Omega goes for a cross-body on Nick, but Nick rolls through and gets a two count. Omega delivers a knee to Nick’s face, and then Jericho and Matt tag in. Jericho drops Matt with a few shoulder tackles, and then drops Nick as well.

Jericho connects with a double Lionsault, and then goes for the Walls of Jericho on Matt. Matt kicks Jericho in the face and sends him to the corner. Nick wrenches Jericho’s arm over the top rope and Matt takes him down. Matt goes for the Walls himself, but Jericho rolls him up for a two count. Jericho drops Matt with a shot, Nick takes Jericho down, and then Omega drops Nick.

Omega gets dropped now, and then Jericho counters Matt and locks in the Walls. Matt gets free and he and Jericho exchange shots. The Young Bucks hit stereo super kicks in a double-team attack and now they have Jericho down and out. Jericho keeps trying to fight back, but is mostly on the defensive at this point. One Jackson complains about a low blow.

When Omega turns around, the other blatantly kicks the hell out of him with a low blow. Jackson hits Jericho with a Judas Effect but when he goes for the cover, Omega breaks it up. We see more and more tension between Omega and the Bucks now as we work our way into the final moments of what has been a very entertaining tag-team tilt.

Omega fires up but Jackson slows him down and hits a One-Winged Angel for a super close near fall. The fight continues with Jackson landing super kicks, but after he hits Jericho in mid Judas Effect with one, Jericho continues with his Judas Effect anyway in an awkward spot. Jackson takes a bump and then Omega takes out the other Jackson with a rip-cord knee and a One-Winged Angel for the win.

The Golden Jets are next in line for the title shot. After the match, Jackson throws another major temper tantrum on the floor, similar to Jericho's initial heel turn from his Lionheart days in WCW, where he'd smash chairs on the ring post because of nWo themes and other stuff.

Winners: Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega