Swerve Strickland Defeats "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match at AEW Full Gear

In what may have been one of the most violent matches in the history of All Elite Wrestling, Swerve Strickland defeated former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match at tonight's Full Gear pay-per-view.

Match results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Texas Death Match

Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

The pre-show video package for our next match of the evening airs, telling the story leading up to our Texas Death Match between bitter rivals Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland. After the package wraps up, we shoot back inside the Kia Forum.

Swerve Strickland's catchy-ass entrance tune hits and out comes Prince Nana and a bunch of female dancers to do his little catchy-ass dance for a good crowd reaction. The Mogul Embassy leader then emerges looking all-business as he heads to the ring for this dangerous Texas Death Match.

Hangman Page is out next and he comes to the ring ready to get into some "Cowboy sh*t," by the look on his face. The fight is on like Donkey Kong straight out of the gate, with Hangman on Swerve like stink on a monkey. He decks Swerve and the crowd goes wild.

He grabs a stapler and staples something to Swerve's face in the corner of the ring. Swerve takes over after this and now we see Hangman busted open and bleeding as Swerve chokes him. Hangman fights back and continues to come unhinged, using everything at his disposal to inflict pain on Swerve, who is now a bloody mess as well.

This one is off to a very violent and very bloody start in the early goings. Swerve is dripping blood all over the place. We see scissors entered into the mix, and something tells me they won't be used in the same fashion that The Acclaimed are always talking about.

Swerve fights back and now he's looking psycho, too, as he takes the staple gun and just repeatedly staples himself all over. The crowd chants "Holy sh*t" at that. A barbed wire-wrapped chair is wedged in the ropes in the corner. Swerve runs Hangman face-first into that with authority for a big gasp from the crowd.

Strickland grabs a cinder block from under the ring and sets it on the apron as Hangman starts to recover in the ring. The two couldn't be any bloodier if they tried. It's insanity. Hangman wraps something around Swerve and continues to beat him down as he pulls ahead into the offensive lead once again while the crowd rallies behind him.

Hangman enjoys a moment or so in the offensive lead, but it isn't long before Swerve takes back over, as more buckets of blood spill from each man in this extra violent Texas Death Match. Prince Nana gets involved but Hangman takes over. He grabs the barbed wire-wrapped steel chair and begins using it on Swerve again.

Page hoists Swerve up on the ropes and is looking for an Avalanche Dead Eye, but Swerve escapes before he can and then power bombs Hangman off the top onto the barbed wire-wrapped chair. He heads back to the top-rope and comes off with a flying double stomp. He pours broken glass all over Hangman's back and then hits a 450 splash off the top rope onto him.

He follows that up with another high spot. The referee nearly reaches the count of ten, but Hangman pops up at nine-and-a-half to the shock and awe of the crowd and commentators alike. Swerve sets up two unfolded chairs in the ring. He pulls out plywood or something with barbed wire all over it. He lays it across the two chairs like a bridge.

Swerve grabs Hangman and pulls him into the corner and then brings him up to the top-rope with him. Hangman ends up biting Swerve and recovering. He grabs Swerve and connects through the barbed wire board bridge on the chairs off the top-rope. He pops right back up and power bombs him on the barbed wire board and then hits a Dead Eye on it.

Page grabs a long strand of barbed wire and wraps it around his fist and arm. He then wraps some around Swerve's face and neck. He hits a Buckshot Lariat like that. Swerve wasn't going to get up, but Prince Nana pulls him out of the ring to help beat the count. "The Machine" Brian Cage of The Mogul Embassy runs down and chaos ensues.

Cage levels Page with a lariat and then a big F-5, before heading out of the ring to pull out a table, which he sets up on the floor. Page recovers and takes over. He sees Nana with a chair, but ends up putting him through the table on the floor with a Dead Eye.

Strickland blasts Page over the head with the cinder block brought out earlier and then wraps a chain around his throat. He hangs him by the throat over the ring post and ends up finishing him off for the win in an epic, violent, bloody Texas Death Match.

Winner: Swerve Strickland