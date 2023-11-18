House of Black's Julia Hart Captures AEW TBS Championship at Full Gear

The House of Black has once again captured championship gold in All Elite Wrestling, as Julia Hart defeated Kris Statlander and Skye Blue in a Triple Threat Match at tonight's Full Gear pay-per-view to become the new AEW TBS Champion.

Match results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

TBS Women's Championship

Kris Statlander (C) vs. Skye Blue vs. Julia Hart

After some more promotion for the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view in December and the AEW Continental Classic Tournament kicking off this coming Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, we send things back down to the ring for our next match of the evening, which features the TBS Women's Championship up-for-grabs with Kris Statlander defending against Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

The lights go out and when they come back on, Julia Hart's theme hits. Out comes The House of Black member looking all-business and ready for her title opportunity. Out next without her baseball cap, but instead a thorn crown, is a more heel-looking Skye Blue. The two challengers are in the ring and now it's time for the champ.

Kris Statlander's theme hits and out comes the reigning and defending TBS Women's Champion to a nice reception from the Inglewood crowd. It's time for triple-threat TBS Women's title action up next here at AEW Full Gear 2023 in the Kia Forum. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

All three stare each other down and then Statlander goes to work, taking Julia down with an arm-drag and then taking out Skye Blue. She hits a big double clothesline to take both of them out at the same time after that. The champ is off to a good start. Hart and Blue team up and take Statlander down and then turn their attention to each other.

On the floor, we see Hart and Blue look for a double suplex on Statlander, however she counters and takes them both out with a double suplex of her own. Back in the ring, we see Blue and Hart continue to work together until Statlander fires up. She hits a bunch of suplexes, prompting the commentators to jokingly refer to her as "The Human Suplex Machine," which Taz, of course, objects to.

Moments later, we see Blue hit a wicked Code Blue for a super close near fall. Hart gets her submission finisher on but that doesn't end it. Regardless, moments later Hart pulls off the win anyways. We have a new TBS Women's Champion. Good match.

Winner and NEW TBS Women's Champion: Julia Hart

The TBS Title is on the line in a 3-way match as the challenger Julia Hart makes her way to the ring!



Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!

🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl

📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW

🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@TheJuliaHart pic.twitter.com/q3ES6WMuxz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023