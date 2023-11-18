WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Will Ospreay Officially Signs with All Elite Wrestling

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Nov 18, 2023

During tonight's All Elite Wrestling Full Gear pay-per-view, it was announced that current New Japan Pro Wrestling IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay has officially signed a contract with AEW.

The 30-year-old Ospreay has held numerous championships around the world in various promotions, and is considered to be one of the very best professional wrestlers in the business today. He is a former NJPW IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Ring of Honor World Television Champion, and PROGRESS Wrestling World Champion, just to name a few of his accolades.

— Caylon Knox Nov 18, 2023 08:35PM


