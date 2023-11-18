Will Ospreay Officially Signs with All Elite Wrestling

During tonight's All Elite Wrestling Full Gear pay-per-view, it was announced that current New Japan Pro Wrestling IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay has officially signed a contract with AEW.

The 30-year-old Ospreay has held numerous championships around the world in various promotions, and is considered to be one of the very best professional wrestlers in the business today. He is a former NJPW IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Ring of Honor World Television Champion, and PROGRESS Wrestling World Champion, just to name a few of his accolades.