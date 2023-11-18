Ricky Starks & Big Bill Retain AEW World Tag Team Titles at Full Gear

In the fourth bout from tonight's All Elite Wrestling Full Gear pay-per-view, Ricky Starks and Big Bill successfully retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships against FTR, LFI and The Kings of the Black Throne.

Match results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

AEW World Tag-Team Championships

Ricky Starks & Big Bill (C) vs. LFI vs. FTR vs. The Kings Of The Black Throne

Now the video package airs to tell the story for our next match of the evening, which is a four-way ladder match with the AEW World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line, as Ricky Starks and Big Bill defend against LFI, FTR and The Kings of the Black Throne.

After all four teams make their respective ring walks, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our latest championship contest of the evening. Early on we see everyone except Bill and King brawl in and around the ring. Bill and King walk toward each other, but they’re attacked by FTR and LFI. Harwood and Black are left in the ring to brawl as everyone else goes to the floor.

King props a ladder between the ring apron and the barricade, and then Harwood drops Black with a hard shot. Starks gets sent into the barricade, and then Harwood gets hit in the face with a ladder. Rush sets a ladder up in the ring, and then he and Wheeler climb it. They both climb back down and exchange shots. Rush delivers a headbutt and runs the ropes, but Wheeler dodges and sends him to the apron.

Rush kicks King down to the floor, and then Wheeler spears Rush into King and Bill on the outside. Dralistico takes Wheeler, King, Rush, and Bill with a dive, and then Starks goes up top. Black cuts him off with an elbow strike, and then moonsaults onto Wheeler and Bill.

Harwood and Starks go up top, and then Harwood superplexes Starks onto the group on the outside. Bill and Kings slide ladders into the ring and stare each other down. They get into the ring and delivers hard shots to each other. Rush and Harwood get into the ring and hit them with ladders to break it up.

They ram the ladders into each other, and Harwood gets the advantage. Harwood puts the ladder on his shoulders and uses it as a propeller to knocks everyone down. Dralistico dropkicks the ladder into Harwood face to stop him, and then delivers a few kicks and knee strikes to Wheeler. Dralistico climbs the ladder, but Wheeler comes back and knocks him down.

Rush delivers a few quick kicks to Wheeler and follows with a chop. Rush runs the ropes, but Wheeler drops him with a power slam. Wheeler climbs the ladder, but Black cuts him off. Black delivers a few right hands and props the ladder against the ropes. Harwood slams Black into the ladder, but Black comes back and slams the ladder into Harwood’s face.

Black wedges the ladder in the corner and knocks Wheeler onto it. Black goes up top, but Harwood cuts him off. Harwood delivers a few shots, but King comes back and delivers hard chops that send Harwood to the floor. Wheeler knocks King to the floor, but Black takes advantage and delivers a few shots. Wheeler comes back with a low-blow, and then delivers an inverted pile-driver to Black on the ladder.

King comes back in with a shot to Wheeler and goes for a dive, but Bill hits him with a ladder on the outside. Starks knocks Harwood and Dralistico down with shots, and then does the same to Wheeler. Starks drops Dralistico and Rush with spears, and then delivers a back elbow to Wheeler.

Starks walks the ropes and drops Wheeler with a back-drop driver. King has been busted open as Starks props a ladder in the corner. Black comes back and exchanges shots with Starks. Black delivers a back elbow, but Starks throws Black into the ladder. King knocks Starks into the ladder, and then drops Harwood onto it as well.

Now we see King deliver a cannonball to Harwood on top of the ladder, and then sets up another ladder and begins to climb. He gets stopped and the action continues. After a few more high spots, a ladder bridge is set up outside the ring. Cash Wheeler climbs to the top-rope and flies off with a splash onto Brody King on the ladder bridge outside the ring for a thunderous "Holy sh*t!" chant.

Back in the ring, Harwood and Starks climb up opposing sides of the ladder set up under the titles. They begin duking it out up there as the crowd goes wild. Starks knocks Harwood off but then Wheeler runs up. Starks handles him as well with Big Bill's help. He pulls down one title and throws it to Big Bill, he then pulls down the other and the two retain their gold in an amazing ladder match. Craziness.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: Ricky Starks & Big Bill