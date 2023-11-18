Toni Storm Defeats Hikaru Shida for AEW Women's World Championship at Full Gear

In the third bout of tonight's All Elite Wrestling Full Gear pay-per-view, "Timeless" Toni Storm became a three-time AEW Women's World Champion after defeating Hikaru Shida, who is also a three-time AEW Women's World Champion.

Match results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

AEW Women's Championship

Hikaru Shida (C) vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm

Back inside the Kia Forum, we see the camera go black-and-white as it's time for "Timeless" Toni Storm to make her way out. She comes out with her butler by her side to a big reaction from the L.A. crowd. She makes her way into the ring and settles inside as her entrance wraps up.

Now we hear the familiar sounds of Hikaru Shida's entrance tune as the Japanese women's wrestling star makes her way out to defend her AEW Women's Championship. Now the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Mariah May is shown watching on a montior backstage.

In the early going, Shida takes it to Storm as Excalibur points out the welts on Storm's chest courtesy of Emi Sakura from last night's AEW Rampage "tune up" match. Storm throws a hissy fit in the corner moments later and then the two begin getting after it again, with Storm settling into the offensive lead this time.

Storm gets a shoe from Luther the Butler and goes to use it, but the ref stops her. As she dumps that one, Storm pulls another shoe out and blasts Shida with the tip of the heel. She goes to try and steal the win off of that, however Shida kicks out and starts to fight back. Shida hits Storm with her own Storm Zero finisher.

Shida continues to dominate the offense and then connects with a Falcon Arrow. She goes for the cover, but "Timeless" Toni finds in it her to kick out before the count of three. Shida looks for a Meteora but Storm avoids it. Storm fights back and takes Shida's boot off. She goes to use it as a weapon. Shida avoids it and takes out Luther at ringside.

Back in the ring, Storm hides another weapon in her tights and pretends to be down and out. Shida comes back in and Storm springs back to life. She dead-lifts Shida and then hits a German suplex in an awesome spot.

She adjusts the weapon in the back of her tights and charges at Shida and connects with her hip-attack finisher in the corner for the win. After the match the screen goes black-and-white and Storm has an over-the-top extra dramatic celebration as Mariah May comes out and brings her celebratory flowers.

Winner and NEW AEW Women's Champion: "Timeless" Toni Storm