Orange Cassidy Defeats Jon Moxley to Retain International Title at AEW Full Gear

In the second bout of tonight's All Elite Wrestling Full Gear pay-per-view, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy successfully retained his title against former AEW International Champion and former AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley.

Match results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

AEW International Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Jon Moxley

It's time for our next match of the evening. The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading into tonight's rematch between Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship. After the package wraps up, Orange Cassidy's theme hits and out comes the "Freshly Squeezed" one.

The champ settles in the ring and pulls his title out of his back pack for a big pop. His theme dies down and "Wild Thing" hits next. Out comes Jon Moxley through the crowd as always. The fans in Inglewood show him a ton of love coming out. He settles in the ring as the commentators hype this showdown while talking about how violent their first meeting was.

From there, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Taz has filled in on commentary after Schiavone left to interview Jay White and Adam Cole in the previous segment. Mox jumps into the early offensive lead in this one, taking it to the champ. He locks him in a Texas Cloverleaf and Cassidy struggles to escape.

After some more early action, we see Mox start to bite Cassidy in the corner until Cassidy bites back. Cassidy ends up badly busting Mox open, and he bleeds like a stuck pig for the rest of the match. He takes back over on offense, however, and has Cassidy down and out.

Mox does the wimpy kick routine to Cassidy, which like last time they shared the ring, only served to anger the "Freshly Squeezed" one. He stands up and triumphantly raises his hands high in the sky before bringing them back down into his pockets. Mox shrugs his shoulders and goes back on the attack.

When all is said-and-done, however, it is Cassidy who manages to pick up the victory after more than three Orange Punches to retain his title in another excellent bout here at Full Gear. After the match, the BCC guys come to the ring to aid a bloody Mox in recovering while Cassidy is helped up by HOOK as his theme plays and the crowd pops.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy