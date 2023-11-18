Sting, Darby Allin and Adam Copeland Defeat Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne at AEW Full Gear

In the opening bout of tonight's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, the team of Sting, Darby Allin and Adam Copeland defeated Luchasaurus, Nick Wayne, and the AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

Match results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne vs. Adam Copeland, Sting & Darby Allin

The pre-show wraps up with MJF being wheeled to the back on a stretcher as the commentators speculate what that means for tonight's PPV main event, where MJF is scheduled to defend his AEW World Championship against "Switchblade" Jay White. The last image we see is MJF being loaded into am ambulance begging Adam Cole not to let them take his championship.

From there we shoot to the bad ass, elaborate cold open video package to kick off the pay-per-view portion of tonight's event. After that, we shoot inside the Kia Forum as fireworks explode and the commentators welcome us to the show.

A special choir comes out to do Christian Cage's theme song, as he and his teammates, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne, get the over-the-top ring entrance treatment to kick off things on tonight's PPV card. The heel trio settles in the ring for our opening contest and then the music dies down and they await the arrival of their opposition.

Ric Flair's theme hits and out comes "The Nature Boy." Adam Copeland comes out with face-paint to join his painted pals "The Icon" Sting and Darby Allin. It's almost like a WarGames before the WarGames next weekend here at the Kia Forum! The opening Trios bout is now officially off-and-running. We see Christian Cage live up to The Patriarcy team name by having a nice fatherly moment with Nick Wayne.

The match finally gets going and we see Allin get the better of Wayne in the early goings. He then tags in Sting, who picks up where he left off as the crowd comes to life. Sting sends Wayne to the floor and follows him out to continue the attack. Sting runs Wayne into the barricade and brings the action back into the ring.

In the ring, Wayne quickly tags out and in comes the TNT Champion. Sting points at Copeland and the crowd explodes. Sting tags in the face-painted Copeland, who has an intense stare down with Cage as fans loudly chant "Holy sh*t!" before they even touch. Cage tags out before anything happens, the crowd boos and in comes the monster Luchasaurus to deal with Copeland.

From there, Copeland delivers a few shots and runs the ropes, but Luchasaurus takes him to the corner and beats him down. Copeland kicks Luchasaurus in the face and drops him with a side-Russian leg-sweep. Copeland drops Luchasaurus with a swinging neck-breaker and tags Allin back in.

Luchasaurus throws Allin into the corner, but Allin kicks him in the face. Luchasaurus delivers an uppercut, and then Cage delivers a neck-breaker over the top rope. Luchasaurus chokeslams Allin on the apron and throws him back into the ring. Luchasaurus stomps on Allin’s head and throws him into the corner.

Now Luchasaurus chokes Allin with his boot, and Cage tags in. Cage stomps on Allin in the corner and stands on his throat. Cage stomps on Allin again and takes him down. Cage rakes Allin’s face and stomps him again. Wayne tags in and delivers a few kicks to Allin. Wayne delivers a back-breaker and mocks Flair with the strut. Luchasaurus tags in and kicks Allin in the mid-section.

Luchasaurus chops Allin against the ropes and tags Wayne back in. Luchasaurus slams Allin down and Wayne connects with a senton. Wayne goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out to keep this one alive. Luchasaurus takes over for a bit but then Sting and Copeland both go to work on him before Allin and Wayne return and hit some high spots. Luchasaurus then takes over and beats down Copeland.

Ric Flair is shown at ringside and Cage walks over to get in his face. Christian Cage ends up beating down Flair and leaving him laying on the floor, getting himself huge heat in the process. Sting fights back in the ring and hits a Stinger splash on Luchasaurus in the corner.

Copeland follows up with a big Spear and the crowd goes nuts. Sting follows up with a Scorpion Death Drop and Allin hits a Coffin Drop after that. Copeland scores the pin for the win in an incredibly entertaining opener. After the match, Flair recovers and joins them for a celebration. Sting hugs his son at ringside in an emotional moment.

Winners: Adam Copeland, Sting & Darby Allin