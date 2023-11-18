MJF Expresses Gratitude to Supporters Before AEW Full Gear

As the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view approaches at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, “The Devil” MJF took to social media to express his thoughts before he defends his ROH Tag-Team titles in the “Zero Hour” pre-show and competes for the AEW title in the main event.

MJF stated, “I’m not leaving Los Angeles without my title,” referring to his AEW Championship. He added, “365. Let’s get it,” highlighting his record-breaking tenure as the longest-reigning AEW Champion.

Additionally, Friedman expressed gratitude to his fans in a Twitter post (X), acknowledging their support in his wrestling career.

His statement is as follows:

Last tweet of the day as I mentally prepare for Full Gear.

A lot of the athletes in my profession will take for granted the idea of being a professional wrestler and the incredible way we get to put food on the table is because of YOU reading this tweet.

Wether you love me or Hate me.

I don’t give a shit.

I just wanted to say thank you for allowing me to live my Dream and being a part of my Journey.

I’m not leaving Los Angeles without my Title.



365. Let’s get it. #Betterthanyou pic.twitter.com/Z3iaLCb6lB — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 18, 2023