AEW Full Gear 2023: Complete Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2023

Tonight, the 2023 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event is set to broadcast live from Los Angeles, California.

The evening's festivities will commence with the Zero Hour pre-show at 7pm ET, accessible via YouTube and social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook. The main card is scheduled to start at 8 pm.

The lineup for tonight's AEW Full Gear card includes:

- AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: MJF vs. Jay White

- AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm
Six-Man Tag Team Match: Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne vs. Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland

- AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley
Tag Team Match (AEW Tag Team Title Shot on the Line, Golden Jets Disband if They Lose): The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

- Texas Deathmatch: Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

- AEW Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) vs. LFI (Rush & Dralistico)

- AEW TBS Championship Triple Threat Match: Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

- Zero Hour Pre-Show Match: ROH Tag Team Champion MJF & Samoa Joe vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn)

- Zero Hour Pre-Show Match: ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Jay Lethal

- Zero Hour Pre-Show Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Buddy Matthews


Tags: #aew #full gear

