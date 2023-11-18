WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Further Insights into Ronda Rousey's Role with ROH

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2023

Further Insights into Ronda Rousey's Role with ROH

As reported Ronda Rousey, alongside Marina Shafir, competed against Athena and Billie Starkz at the ROH TV taping following AEW Collision and AEW Rampage on Friday. According to Fightful Select, the intention behind Rousey's involvement in ROH was to boost subscription numbers for their HonorClub streaming service.

As of the latest update on Friday night, Rousey had not signed any formal contracts with Ring Of Honor or All Elite Wrestling. Her participation was based on an informal agreement with the organization.

Additionally, it's important to clarify that Ronda Rousey was not the surprise talent AEW planned to reveal at AEW Full Gear 2023 tonight.

Tony Khan Amplifies Excitement for the “Debut of a Major New Signing” at AEW Full Gear 2023

In anticipation of tonight's AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, Tony Khan, the President of AEW and ROH, too [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 18, 2023 06:45PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #roh #ring of honor #ronda rousey #aew

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84950/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π