Further Insights into Ronda Rousey's Role with ROH

As reported Ronda Rousey, alongside Marina Shafir, competed against Athena and Billie Starkz at the ROH TV taping following AEW Collision and AEW Rampage on Friday. According to Fightful Select, the intention behind Rousey's involvement in ROH was to boost subscription numbers for their HonorClub streaming service.

As of the latest update on Friday night, Rousey had not signed any formal contracts with Ring Of Honor or All Elite Wrestling. Her participation was based on an informal agreement with the organization.

Additionally, it's important to clarify that Ronda Rousey was not the surprise talent AEW planned to reveal at AEW Full Gear 2023 tonight.