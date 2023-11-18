Tony Khan Amplifies Excitement for the “Debut of a Major New Signing” at AEW Full Gear 2023

In anticipation of tonight's AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, Tony Khan, the President of AEW and ROH, took to Twitter to share a message with pro wrestling fans around the globe.
“Today is one of my favorite days of the year, AEW Full Gear,” said Khan. “It’s an exciting evening of incredible fights and rivalries [plus] the arrival of a huge star signing, center stage tonight in LA, the world’s entertainment capital!”
It has been hinted that AEW will unveil a new, highly-anticipated star to fans at tonight's AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view.
Today is one of my favorite days of the year #AEWFullGear!— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 18, 2023
It's an exciting evening of incredible fights and rivalries + the arrival of a huge star signing, center stage tonight in LA, the world's entertainment capital!
Click the link to join us today: https://t.co/2mUe0YEJGs pic.twitter.com/ZoMi3ZaHkz
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com