Tony Khan Amplifies Excitement for the “Debut of a Major New Signing” at AEW Full Gear 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2023

In anticipation of tonight's AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, Tony Khan, the President of AEW and ROH, took to Twitter to share a message with pro wrestling fans around the globe.

“Today is one of my favorite days of the year, AEW Full Gear,” said Khan. “It’s an exciting evening of incredible fights and rivalries [plus] the arrival of a huge star signing, center stage tonight in LA, the world’s entertainment capital!”

It has been hinted that AEW will unveil a new, highly-anticipated star to fans at tonight's AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view.


