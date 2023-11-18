MJF Explains Hulk Hogan's Negative Reception Among Fans

During a recent video on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, AEW World Champion MJF candidly discussed Hulk Hogan's controversial reputation among wrestling fans. When questioned about the reasons behind Hogan's negative perception, MJF stated, "Because he’s a liar and a racist. It doesn’t change the fact that he was a massive draw and the professional wrestling business will never be the same because of him, for the better, but there are plenty of professional wrestlers that did great business, it doesn’t mean they’re great people. Chris Benoit is a great professional wrestler, it doesn’t mean he’s a good person."

MJF further elaborated on the complex relationship fans have with wrestlers' personal and professional personas. He observed that fans often find it challenging to separate a wrestler's in-ring achievements from their personal conduct. MJF contrasted himself with other wrestlers by acknowledging his own character flaws, stating, "For some reason, wrestling fans kind of struggle with that. They can’t separate the two, which is why I think people love me. I’m out and out a horrible person, and I’m honest about it. At least I’m honest about it." This statement reflects MJF's unique approach to his public persona, embracing honesty about his character.