New Bout Added to AEW Full Gear “Zero Hour” Pre-Show Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2023

A new bout has been added to the lineup for the AEW pay-per-view pre-show on Saturday night.

In the recent special Friday night episode of AEW Collision, Wheeler Yuta from the Blackpool Combat Club faced Buddy Matthews of The House of Black, following a series of confrontations between the two factions.

Post-match, Claudio Castagnoli from the Blackpool Combat Club grabbed the microphone and challenged Buddy Matthews to a match at the AEW Full Gear “Zero Hour” pre-show, which is a precursor to the main pay-per-view event at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

The segment where Claudio Castagnoli challenges Buddy Matthews was later confirmed for the pay-per-view event.


