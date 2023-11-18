New Bout Added to AEW Full Gear “Zero Hour” Pre-Show Lineup

A new bout has been added to the lineup for the AEW pay-per-view pre-show on Saturday night.
In the recent special Friday night episode of AEW Collision, Wheeler Yuta from the Blackpool Combat Club faced Buddy Matthews of The House of Black, following a series of confrontations between the two factions.
Post-match, Claudio Castagnoli from the Blackpool Combat Club grabbed the microphone and challenged Buddy Matthews to a match at the AEW Full Gear “Zero Hour” pre-show, which is a precursor to the main pay-per-view event at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.
The segment where Claudio Castagnoli challenges Buddy Matthews was later confirmed for the pay-per-view event.
Claudio Castagnoli issues a challenge to Buddy Matthews for #AEWFullGear tomorrow night!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2023
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT@SNM_Buddy | @ClaudioCSRO pic.twitter.com/9jG9n0mlEK
Tomorrow Night, Sat. 11/18#AEWFullGear Zero Hour— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 18, 2023
Los Angeles @thekiaforum
7pm ET/6pm CT/5pm MT/4pm PT@SNM_Buddy vs @ClaudioCSRO
The challenge was accepted; tomorrow night at Full Gear, free worldwide on Zero Hour, it will be House of Black vs BCC:
Buddy vs Claudio TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/lKdCCoO6Bq
