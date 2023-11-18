New Bout Added to AEW Full Gear “Zero Hour” Pre-Show Lineup

A new bout has been added to the lineup for the AEW pay-per-view pre-show on Saturday night.

In the recent special Friday night episode of AEW Collision, Wheeler Yuta from the Blackpool Combat Club faced Buddy Matthews of The House of Black, following a series of confrontations between the two factions.

Post-match, Claudio Castagnoli from the Blackpool Combat Club grabbed the microphone and challenged Buddy Matthews to a match at the AEW Full Gear “Zero Hour” pre-show, which is a precursor to the main pay-per-view event at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

The segment where Claudio Castagnoli challenges Buddy Matthews was later confirmed for the pay-per-view event.

Claudio Castagnoli issues a challenge to Buddy Matthews for #AEWFullGear tomorrow night!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2023