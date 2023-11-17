WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Speculation Swirls Around AEW's Latest Major Signing Ahead of Full Gear

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 17, 2023

Rumors are rampant about the latest high-profile addition to AEW's roster.

On November 15th, Tony Khan announced that “one of the world’s best wrestlers” would be present at Full Gear to finalize their AEW contract. This revelation ignited a frenzy of speculation on social media, with guesses ranging from Will Ospreay to Sami Callihan, and even Goldberg. However, Mercedes Mone has been a prominent name in these discussions.

Mone, who was seen at All In in August, has been a subject of interest for Khan, who has expressed eagerness to collaborate with the ex-WWE talent. Fueling the speculation, recent reports indicated that Mone might not be returning to Japan, where she had been active post-WWE.

Despite the buzz, a new report from Fightful Select indicates that Mercedes Mone is not set to be the announced signing at Full Gear. The report acknowledges potential future collaborations between Mone and AEW, but confirms that she is not the current focus of the Full Gear announcement.

While the timeline for Mone's involvement with AEW remains unclear, Ronda Rousey's name has also been gaining traction on social media. Rousey, having departed WWE in August, was recently spotted at Wrestling Revolver Unreal alongside several AEW talents.

Tags: #aew #tony khan #full gear

