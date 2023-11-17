Dax Harwood Responds to AEW's Name Mishap

Dax Harwood expressed dissatisfaction with AEW's graphics team.

During the November 15th Dynamite episode, a match featuring FTR's Dax Harwood against Rush was announced for a special Friday Collision episode. However, there was a hiccup in the announcement: the graphic mistakenly referred to the ex-Tag Team Champion as “Dax Hardwood.”

Harwood, addressing this error, took to social media to request that he be referred to as “Dax The Axe” in future promotions.

"Note to graphics dept:

From now on, just put “Dax The Axe”.

Anyway, I have a feeling tomorrow night, this one’s going to be snug. 👊🏼"

It appears that the relevant parties paid attention to the feedback, as an updated graphic subsequently listed the star as “Dax The Axe,” honoring his request.