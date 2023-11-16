Kurt Angle Foresees World Champion Potential in Logan Paul, Offers Advice

During a recent conversation with True Geordie, as reported by Fightful, wrestling legend Kurt Angle expressed his admiration for Logan Paul's rapid ascent in WWE, predicting a bright future for him in the sport. Angle, an Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer, initially had reservations about Paul, considering his YouTube background. However, Paul's performance in WWE has significantly altered Angle's perspective.

"He’s another kid that has really, at first, I was like, ‘He’s a YouTuber, he’s just trying to get the fame.’ But he was producing. He’s winning fights. Then he goes to the WWE, and he shows his athleticism. It’s like, woah, this kid has it. Why did this kid start out with YouTube? Why didn’t this kid be a pro boxer when he was younger or a pro wrestler? This kid has the ability to be those, all those, all the above. Watching him, I’m literally impressed by his skills. I’m really happy for him. He just won the US Title. I think that’s a great accomplishment, for only wrestling your eighth match. I will tell you this. I won the Intercontinental Title wrestling my ninth match. So I know the feeling. But he’s on that level with me and Brock, he really is. I think if he continues on and he has more experience, because he’s not quite experienced enough yet, I think if he gets more experience, he’s gonna be really, really good, and I think he’ll end up being world champion," Angle remarked.

When probed for advice he might offer to Paul, Angle emphasized the importance of focus. He acknowledged Paul's diverse portfolio, which includes his PRIME drink brand and potential ongoing commitments to YouTube and boxing. Angle's key piece of advice was for Paul to concentrate on a few select endeavors, particularly if his passion lies in wrestling. "Try not to spread yourself too thin. I know he’s got a bunch of shit going on. His PRIME drink and wrestling. I don’t know if he’s still fighting or not. He got the YouTube thing, I don’t know if he’s still doing that. But he seems to be all over the place, and that’s really good, as long as he has a great management team. But just try to focus on one or two things and do the best you can at those one or two things. I think that’s the one thing I would say to Logan. If you love wrestling, focus on it. Make it your first love, and make it first priority. Do what you gotta do to become world champion," Angle advised.