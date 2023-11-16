WWE Joins Forces with Big12 Conference for 2023 Big 12 Football Championship Collaboration

WWE has revealed a collaboration with the Big 12 conference, focusing on the Big 12 Football Championship. This partnership includes the creation of a custom title belt, designated for this year's MVP. The belt will be awarded on the field by a WWE superstar following the game. The announcement can be viewed below:

IRVING, Texas and STAMFORD, Conn., November 16, 2023 – Today, the Big 12 Conference announced a collaboration with WWE for the upcoming 2023 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship on Saturday, December 2, held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Through this partnership, the Big 12 and WWE will introduce a custom-made championship title belt for this year’s Big 12 Football Championship Most Outstanding Player, presented on-field at the conclusion of the game by a WWE Superstar. Additionally, a co-branded WWE x Big 12 logo will be featured throughout the venue and on the field.

Throughout the week leading up to the 2023 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship and the game itself, WWE Superstars will be prominently featured and integrated. In addition to the championship title belt presentation, select WWE Superstars will participate in a Big 12 Conference community event, pre-game hospitality events and the game’s official coin toss.

“WWE is a global brand that connects with a wide array of audiences,” said Commissioner Yormark. “With this partnership, we will integrate WWE and its brand power into one of the Conference’s biggest moments, further strengthening the bridge between sports and entertainment throughout the Big 12.”

“Brett and his team at the Big 12 have turbocharged the conference through innovative media rights deals and commercial partnerships, constantly exploring new ways to grow the conference’s reach and influence,” said WWE President Nick Khan. “We’re excited to partner with them and help amplify the Big 12 Championship.”

The Big 12 Conference and WWE will also collaborate to introduce an exclusive Big 12 Championship merchandise line. Merchandise will be available for purchase online and throughout AT&T Stadium team stores.

The Dr Pepper Big 12 Football championship game will air live on December 2 at 12 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT on ABC. Additional entertainment enhancements for the 2023 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship will be announced at a later date. Grammy-award winning artist and hip-hop icon Nelly will be performing during the first-ever Football Championship Halftime Show. Tickets to the 2023 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship are available to purchase online via SeatGeek at https://big12.us/3i564VW.