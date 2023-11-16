Edge Embraces Creative Freedom in AEW: "I've Got Some Good Stories to Tell"

In a recent interview with NYPost.com, wrestling superstar Adam Copeland, better known as Edge, shared his insights on the creative liberties he's experiencing in AEW compared to his time in WWE. Copeland highlighted the distinct creative process in AEW, noting, “What I’ve noticed is the creative process and some of the freedom that comes along with that and I think that’s been really fun. Not that I haven’t had creative freedom, I’ve been very lucky in that regard over the years. But it’s different when there are not shareholders and it’s different when there is a different structure in that regard.”

Discussing his limited schedule during his tenure with WWE, Copeland expressed understanding of the company's strategy but also conveyed his desire for more in-ring storytelling opportunities. He said, “I think from their perspective and I see their perspective entirely, if we bring you out too much then it’s not special anymore. I get that. I really do. So it was for limited dates. With that though, you can’t really get into a proper story. You can’t really dive into what this thing could be. For me looking at it, it’s like I’m 49. I got a very, very limited time to capitalize on what I have left. Because three months off, that’s three months where I could have done some stuff. And I know it sounds great on paper and don’t get me wrong it wasn’t a horrible place to be. But, if I’m gonna do this man. I want to do it. I want to try to craft some stories and do what I can while I can. So limited time, yeah, because I’m far closer to the end of my career than I am to the beginning. But still think I got some good stories that I can tell and a whole new roster of people who I’ve never touched before.”