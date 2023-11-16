MJF Says AEW CEO Tony Khan Is Trying His Hardest to Keep Him

In a recent candid interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW star MJF opened up about various aspects of his career, including his unique approach to professional wrestling, his experiences as a babyface, his memorable match with Kenny Omega, and the ongoing contract negotiations with AEW.

MJF on Embracing Authenticity in AEW

MJF expressed his views on the evolution of professional wrestling, challenging the traditional notions of babyfaces and heels. He stated, "It’s just me being myself. One of the biggest indictments of this sport is that people claim professional wrestling is this archaic, one-dimensional thing. People love to throw the terms babyface and heel around, but look at the history of it. Why do we cheer the good guys? Why do we boo the bad guys? This was a progressive, very slow change. To me, that’s so much more relatable–and so much more realistic. I think people know how hard it is to change, and that’s why I’m connecting with people on the level that I am.”

The Challenge of Being a Babyface

Reflecting on his role as a babyface, MJF shared his initial apprehensions, "I had zero confidence in this. For the longest time, when I walked through the curtain, my only goal was to make people viscerally hate me. I never wanted people to like me. Getting liked is hard because it opens the door up to be rejected. So when the fans started chanting my name, it really shook me. There was even a wave of MJF support when I won the belt. I remember thinking to myself, ‘No.’ And that was out of fear. And I’m still scared, but it’s a lot less.”

MJF vs. Kenny Omega: A Historic Match

Discussing his match with Kenny Omega, MJF highlighted its significance, "I wanted a match with Kenny Omega, the best in the world in a pay-per-view main event–but on free television because I’m salt of the earth. That is the best match in Collision history, and it’s one of the best matches in AEW history. It was a really big deal for the company, and it really felt like the handing of the baton of who the top dog, bell-to-bell is in AEW. I couldn’t be more grateful that Kenny gave me that opportunity.”

Contract Negotiations with AEW

On the topic of his contract, MJF revealed, “Tony Khan is definitely trying his hardest to keep me here. There are a lot of things about All Elite Wrestling that I like, but there’s also a lot of things about WWE that I like. What I’m most interested in is money.”

MJF's candidness provides a unique insight into his career trajectory and his thoughts on the future, stirring interest among fans and industry insiders alike. Stay tuned to WrestlingNewsSource.com for more updates on MJF's journey in the wrestling world.