ROH TV Spoilers From November 15 Taping

The following matches were recorded for Ring of Honor (ROH) Television following the AEW Dynamite episode on Wednesday.
- In the ROH Pure Championship Match, Katsuyori Shibata emerged victorious over Trent Beretta. The judges for the match were Jerry Lynn, Madison Rayne, and Jimmy Jacobs.
- Willow Nightingale triumphed over Diamante, Kiera Hogan, and Trish Adora.
- Ethan Page secured a win against Tony Nese.
- The Workhorse Men were victorious against The Infantry, West Coast Wrestling Crew, and The Iron Savages.
- In a Four Corner Survival Match, Lee Johnson defeated Fred Rosser, Jack Cartwheel, and Willie Mack.
- The Righteous won against the team of Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal.
- The Hardys achieved victory over the teams of Daniel Garcia & Matt Menard and The Butcher & The Blade.
