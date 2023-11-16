WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
ROH TV Spoilers From November 15 Taping

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 16, 2023

The following matches were recorded for Ring of Honor (ROH) Television following the AEW Dynamite episode on Wednesday.

- In the ROH Pure Championship Match, Katsuyori Shibata emerged victorious over Trent Beretta. The judges for the match were Jerry Lynn, Madison Rayne, and Jimmy Jacobs.

- Willow Nightingale triumphed over Diamante, Kiera Hogan, and Trish Adora.

- Ethan Page secured a win against Tony Nese.

- The Workhorse Men were victorious against The Infantry, West Coast Wrestling Crew, and The Iron Savages.

- In a Four Corner Survival Match, Lee Johnson defeated Fred Rosser, Jack Cartwheel, and Willie Mack.

- The Righteous won against the team of Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal.

- The Hardys achieved victory over the teams of Daniel Garcia & Matt Menard and The Butcher & The Blade.

