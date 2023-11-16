Chris Jericho's Arm Burned by Kenny Omega's Fireworks Before AEW Dynamite Match

Chris Jericho suffered a scary incident before his match on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, as his arm was burned by Kenny Omega's fireworks entrance.

Jericho revealed the injury on Twitter, responding to a fan's question about whether Omega's fireworks had caused the burn.

"Yes, Kenny's pyro burned my arm pretty good," Jericho wrote. "But I'm a pro, so I sucked it up and went out there and gave the fans the best match I could. #PainIsGain #PyroProblems #StillTheBestInDaWorld"

Despite the injury, Jericho and his team went on to defeat Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita in a wild street fight.