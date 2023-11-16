Chris Jericho's Arm Burned by Kenny Omega's Fireworks Before AEW Dynamite Match

Chris Jericho suffered a scary incident before his match on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, as his arm was burned by Kenny Omega's fireworks entrance.
Jericho revealed the injury on Twitter, responding to a fan's question about whether Omega's fireworks had caused the burn.
"Yes, Kenny's pyro burned my arm pretty good," Jericho wrote. "But I'm a pro, so I sucked it up and went out there and gave the fans the best match I could. #PainIsGain #PyroProblems #StillTheBestInDaWorld"
Despite the injury, Jericho and his team went on to defeat Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita in a wild street fight.
YES! 🤠 https://t.co/WBRA2KR7Kv— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 16, 2023
⚡ Tony Khan Announces AEW Agreement with a Top Global Wrestler, Official Signing at AEW Full Gear
Tony Khan recently hinted at a fresh addition to the AEW roster. On social media, he revealed that AEW has finalized an agreement with a glo [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 15, 2023 05:53PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com