WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Chris Jericho's Arm Burned by Kenny Omega's Fireworks Before AEW Dynamite Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 16, 2023

Chris Jericho's Arm Burned by Kenny Omega's Fireworks Before AEW Dynamite Match

Chris Jericho suffered a scary incident before his match on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, as his arm was burned by Kenny Omega's fireworks entrance.

Jericho revealed the injury on Twitter, responding to a fan's question about whether Omega's fireworks had caused the burn.

"Yes, Kenny's pyro burned my arm pretty good," Jericho wrote. "But I'm a pro, so I sucked it up and went out there and gave the fans the best match I could. #PainIsGain #PyroProblems #StillTheBestInDaWorld"

Despite the injury, Jericho and his team went on to defeat Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita in a wild street fight.

Tony Khan Announces AEW Agreement with a Top Global Wrestler, Official Signing at AEW Full Gear

Tony Khan recently hinted at a fresh addition to the AEW roster. On social media, he revealed that AEW has finalized an agreement with a glo [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 15, 2023 05:53PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #chris jericho

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84917/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π