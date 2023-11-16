Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/15/2023)

The usual "Light the fuse ..." theme and video plays to get us started and then we shoot inside the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. where Excalibur welcomes us to the show as the camera pans the venue as fireworks erupts.

Looking Back At Last Week's Show

Excalibur then talks us through highlights of the ending of last week's show with the masked attackers taking out The Acclaimed and Samoa Joe confronting MJF again about needing help. The commentators mention we'll hear from MJF tonight and run down the rest of the lineup.

Orange Cassidy & HOOK vs. Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta

The sounds of Action Bronson hit the house speakers and out comes FTW Champion HOOK. He stops and the music dies down. Orange Cassidy's entrance tune hits next and out comes the AEW International Champion. The two head to the ring for our opening contest.

"Wild Thing" plays next and out comes the Blackpool Combat Club duo of Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta, who make their usual custom ring entrance through the crowd as fans sing along with the catchy entrance tune. Cassidy and HOOK run into the crowd and take the fight to the BCC duo before the match even begins.

Mox and Yuta take over and we see the two champs down and out with the BCC duo putting the boots to them. They finally drag them down to the ringside area, but then HOOK and Cassidy start to show signs of life. Yuta and HOOK get into the ring, so the ref finally calls for the bell to get this one started.

HOOK fights back into the offensive lead and launches Yuta across the ring with a big hip throw. Yuta tags out and in comes Mox, pointing out to HOOK that there is no one for him to tag yet, as Cassidy is still down and out at ringside. HOOK gets in some offense on Mox, but Mox takes over and tags Yuta back in to pick up where he left off.

The commentators focus on Cassidy still being down and out at ringside. Mox tags back in and goes back to work on HOOK, who comes to life again and looks for his Red Rum finisher, only for Yuta to interfere and help Mox take over. Cassidy finally comes back to life and splashes onto Mox at ringside.

Back in the ring, HOOK sends Mox for a ride with a big T-Bone suplex. He then tags in Cassidy, who comes off the top-rope with a diving DDT that plants the BCC leader dome-first into the ring mat. Cassidy does his wimpy-kick routine to Mox as the crowd over-reacts to each shot that lands.

Mox gets annoyed by this and Yuta comes in and helps take Cassidy down with a double-team spot. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this exciting tag-team opener continues. When we return we see Mox dominating the offense. He does the wimpy kick routine back to Cassidy.

Cassidy gets annoyed at Mox mocking him, Hulks up a bit and then puts his hands in his pockets and catches Mox coming off the ropes with a drop kick. He tags in HOOK and Yuta tags in as well. The two trade shots back-and-forth. Cassidy hits an Orange Punch on Mox, who no sells it and kicks him out of the ring and finishes off HOOK for the win.

After the match, we see Cassidy in shock at his Orange Punch having no affect on Mox. Mox gets on the mic and tells Cassidy he ain't nothing and at Full Gear he's gonna kick his ass and take his AEW International Championship, and there's nothing he can do to stop him. The commentators again focus on Cassidy's Orange Punch having no affect on Mox.

Winners: Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta

Golden Dragons Of Dojima Have Arrived

In a Quienten Tarantino Reservoir Dogs style, we see the "Golden Dragons of Dojima" foursome of Paul Wight, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi walking in suits in slow motion down a street as Excalibur hypes tonight's "Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight" against The Don Callis Family.

Swerve Strickland, Hangman Page Face-To-Face

Now we head inside the ring where Tony Schiavone sets up the upcoming face-to-face between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page. He mentions how if there is any physicality between the two, their match at Full Gear is off. He introduces first, Swerve Strickland. Out comes The Mogul Embassy leader accompanied by Prince Nana.

Nana does his goofy-assed swerve-dance as the two settle in the ring and then Swerve's bad-ass, catchy theme dies down. Schiavone then introduces Hangman Page, who comes out looking extra intense. The two are both in the ring face-to-face, nose-to-nose, as the commentators and Schiavone again reminds everyone that they can't touch each other tonight.

Schiavone goes to ask Swerve how a man can invade another man's house. Swerve goes to yank the mic out of his hand, but Hangman yanks it out of his right after. He calls Swerve a dumbass who got fired and then says he can look at him and see that he doesn't have world title material in him.

He says he's not the man he thinks he is and that's why his fiancee left him and why his kids won't talk to him. Swerve gets fired up. Hangman tells him he wanted to make this personal so it's personal. He also calls him a dumbass for not realizing Prince Nana is using him to come out and do his funny little dance and sell t-shirts. Nana does the dance for a big pop.

Page says Nana is making a living off Swerve's back and then takes the money he earns and buys weed off a high school kid. He says he's gonna kick his ass and take that weed. The fans chant "Steal his weed!" as Nana flips out. Hangman yells at Swerve to look at him again and he delivers a final warning as they stand nose-to-nose.

Hangman brings up that the rules are that he can't touch Swerve, and vice-versa, but no one said anything about Nana. He decks Nana and pummels him on the ground as Swerve freaks out because he can't touch Page. Security rushes the scene and Hangman hits a buckshot lariat. Swerve backs off with Nana and looks enraged as Page stares him down in the ring.

Roderick Strong Knows Who "The Devil" Is ...

The commentators send us backstage and Lexy Nair is with Roderick Strong and The Kingdom. Strong says he knows who "The Devil" is in the mask. He calls his best friend. "ADAM!" We see Adam Cole on the screen as Strong tries claiming MJF is "The Devil." Cole doesn't want to hear it. He hangs up. Strong yells "ADAM!" again. Gotta love it.

TBS Women's Championship Eliminator

Skye Blue vs. Red Velvet

Back inside the arena, Skye Blue's theme hits and out she comes to the ring for our next match of the evening. She settles in the ring and her tune dies down. Red Velvet's theme hits and out she comes, straight outta yo momma's kitchen, for this TBS Women's Championship eliminator, as the winner of this one joins Julia Hart vs. Kris Statlander in a triple-threat title tilt at Full Gear.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this high stakes women's showdown. As the two mix it up in the early goings, it is mentioned that Velvet is 3-0 against Blue in their past three in-ring meetings. TBS Women's Champion Kris Statlander is shown watching on via a monitor backstage. Velvet settles into the early lead, but Blue takes over with a DDT on the apron.

As Blue continues to beat down Velvet on the floor at ringside, Taz makes a quick joke about their names having "Red" and "Blue" in it and then we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. We return from the break to a lengthy back-and-forth pin attempt spot from "Red" and "Blue," which garners a big pop from the crowd. Blue hits the Code Blue for the win moments later.

Winner and ADVANCING to Full Gear TBS Women's title match: Skye Blue

"This Is The Word From The Redeemer ..."

We go to a special video message from "The Redeemer" Miro, who talks about CJ Perry bringing a storm into AEW. He continues to talk as highlights are shown of Andrade El Idolo's recent interactions with Perry. He also sets his sights on Daniel Garcia for dancing on her. "This is the word of The Redeemer," he says to close things out. We head to another commercial break.

Mariah May Gets To Meet "Timeless" Toni Storm

Now we see Mariah May looking excited as she's about to meet "Timeless" Toni Storm. RJ City helps make it happen and in goes May to her locker room as the screen turns black and white. She gushes like a fan-girl to Storm, who can't be bothered right now. She wants a tune-up match on Friday.

Samoa Joe vs. Jon Cruz

Back inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Samoa Joe's theme hits and out comes "The King of Television" as the commentators talk about him relinquishing the ROH TV Championship last week.

Already in the ring is Joe's opponent, who is never mentioned by name before the bell sounds to get this one started. Joe immediately starts dominating the offense, as you'd expect. Excalibur finally informs us that the guys name is Jon Cruz.

Joe nearly be-heads Cruz with a lariat and then chokes him out for an easy squash-match victory. The fans chant "Joe! Joe! Joe!" after the match and he grabs a mic as his music dies down. He once again extends his offer of friendship to MJF. He says the time is limited because he's gonna find out if he's got his friendship or not, because he's Samoa Joe and he's inevitable.

Winner: Samoa Joe

Penta El Zero Miedo & Komander vs. The Young Bucks

After a quick video package promoting the first-ever AEW Continental Classic tournament, we head back inside the Toyota Arena where Penta El Zero Miedo and Komander make their way out for the next match of the evening. Alex Abrahantes jumps around like a goof as they settle in the ring for what should be an excellent match.

Their music dies down and now the familiar sounds of The Young Bucks' theme hits as Nick and Matt Jackson emerge in front of their California crowd as fireworks and pyro explode. The Young Bucks' mother and father are shown sitting in the crowd and acknowledged on the broadcast by the commentators. Their music wraps up.

Now the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The commentators talk about The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega match coming up at Full Gear this coming Saturday night. Komander and Jackson kick things off for their respective teams. All four men end up in the ring and The Young Bucks knock Penta and Komander out to the floor with stereo super kicks.

Nick and Matt each hit wild dives onto Penta and Komander on the floor for another huge pop. Penta and Komander take over with a rocket launcher and cross-body combo spot. After a couple more high spots, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return, the Bucks hit a blatant low blow that draws heat and then hit Chris Jericho's Judas Effect finisher and a BTE Trigger for the win. After the match, we settle into another commercial break.

Winners: The Young Bucks

Backstage With The Young Bucks & The Golden Jets

As we settle back in from the break, we see The Young Bucks with Lexy Nair backstage. They are asked about cheating in their home town to win. They mention they've heard the talk about how they don't care about rules anymore.

Kenny Omega comes in and says that's how you act in front of your parents and hometown fans? They exchange words and then Chris Jericho comes in insulting them, leading to a push-and-pull between the four men that has to be broken up.

The Gunns vs. Peter Avalon & Jacoby Watts

Now we return inside the Toyota Arena where The Gunns get to do their always cool ring entrance routine, with Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold by their side. They head to the ring for our next match of the evening, which will be contested in the tag-team division.

Already in the ring are Peter Avalon and Jacoby, who Austin and Colten Gunn run through like a hot knife through soft butter for an incredibly quick, 30 second squash match victory. The commentators sell the fact that MJF has to face these guys by himself as things currently stand for AEW Full Gear.

To further emphasize that point, The Gunns get on the mic after the match and mention how what they just did was a two-on-two match. They tell MJF to imagine how he's gonna fare in a two-on-one situation with his ROH Tag-Team Championships on-the-line this weekend.

Winners: The Gunns

Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight

Paul Wight, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita & Brian Cage

Now we return inside the Toyota Arena once again for our highly-anticipated "Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight." Out first comes The Don Callis Family gang of Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Powerhouse Hobbs and on-loan from The Mogul Embassy, Brian Cage.

Don Callis heads over to settle in on special guest commentary for this one. The heel team have settled in the ring with their baseball bats in-hand, etc. The theme for Chris Jericho hits and out in a suit and tie he comes with "Floyd" the baseball bat in his hands.

Kenny Omega's theme hits next and he gets the full into treatment from "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts. He makes his way out accompanied by Kota Ibushi. The two join Jericho at the top of the stage as fireworks erupt.

Their music dies down and then Paul Wight's theme hits and there's "No More B.S." as the big man comes out to join them in this "Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight." He comes out in a suit and tie as well. All eight men meet on the ramp and the fight is on. Wight chokeslams Fletcher through the stage area down below.

In the ring, Takeshita and Ibushi duke it out as the crowd reacts. Ibushi rides a bicycle around hitting people with a pipe until he is clotheslined off of it onto his neck. We see Hobbs outside body slam Wight onto the hood of a car off a platform. Wight bounced off awkwardly. Ouch.

We head to a mid-match commercial break as the insanity continues. When we return, we see Wight is still down and out being checked on outside. In the arena, Omega cuts his hand badly on a bottle he smashes over Fletcher's dome. He also takes a big suplex on a bunch of crates and goes through two tables on the floor.

Now we shoot into an additional mid-match commercial time out as this wild Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight continues. When we return from this break, we see everyone hitting their finishers and/or trademark high spots back-to-back-to-back-to-back. We see a giant sign propped up on a ton of folding chairs.

Fletcher hits a diving pile driver on Ibushi onto it from the ring apron for a deserved "Holy sh*t!" chant. Ouch. So much ouch. Omega and Jericho duct tape Hobbs to the top-rope like he did to Jericho weeks ago. Jericho tapes his mouth shut when he yells the whole time. They beat him down until Brian Cage comes in and cleans house.

Omega fires up on offense, taking out Cage with a flying knee and then he delivers one to Hobbs as he's still taped to the top-rope, for good measure. He follows that up with a One Winged Angel on Cage for the pin fall victory. Fun match.

Winners: Paul Wight, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi

MJF Addresses AEW Full Gear 2023

It's main event (segment) time!

When we return from the break, Excalibur speed-reads through updates to the lineup for AEW Full Gear, this week's live episode of AEW Rampage, and the Friday night edition of AEW Collision. We then hear MJF's theme music.

The AEW World Champion comes to the ring and sends a heartfelt message to The Acclaimed, apologizing for his crazy life getting them jumped by mystery attackers. He mentions being afraid of letting the fans down like he did with Adam Cole and The Acclaimed.

MJF says he'd normally run at this time, but he's done letting his past dictate his future. He's gonna fight at Full Gear, and he says Jay White is in for it. He also sends a message of warning to whoever stole his "Devil" mask and hired the goons to attack The Acclaimed.

Jay White's theme hits and out he comes with MJF's stolen AEW Championship. He tells MJF he's never gonna change and he'll always be the same. He finishes with, "If you ain't down with that, I've got two words for ya ... GET HIM!" We see The Gunns and Juice Robinson attack MJF from behind.

The Gunns beat MJF down and leave him laying, with Juice Robinson also getting into the mix. Jay White heads to the ring and now it's a four-on-one beat down. White hits his Bladerunner and covers MJF as the other Bullet Club Gold members do the pin.

The commentators ask if this is going to be the scene this Saturday at Full Gear. We see Samoa Joe watching on a monitor backstage as this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!