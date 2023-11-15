WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Announces AEW Agreement with a Top Global Wrestler, Official Signing at AEW Full Gear

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 15, 2023

Tony Khan Announces AEW Agreement with a Top Global Wrestler, Official Signing at AEW Full Gear

Tony Khan recently hinted at a fresh addition to the AEW roster. On social media, he revealed that AEW has finalized an agreement with a globally renowned wrestler, highly esteemed in the professional wrestling community and familiar to almost all AEW enthusiasts. This wrestler is set to officially sign with AEW at the AEW Full Gear event.

"AEW has agreed to terms with one of the world's best wrestlers, a pro who is known + respected by virtually every @AEW fan! They'll come to LA to sign their contract THIS SATURDAY 11/18 on ppv at #AEWFullGear! See you TONIGHT on TBS for the final #AEWDynamite before Full Gear!"

