Paul Wight Talks About His Comeback on Tonight's AEW Dynamite Episode

Paul Wight, who last competed in a wrestling match at the AEW Dark: Elevation taping on March 30, 2022, is preparing for his comeback in tonight's AEW Dynamite episode.

The wrestler formerly known as Big Show will join forces with Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Kota Ibushi in a confrontation against The Don Callis Family (comprising Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and Powerhouse Hobbs) in a Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight match.

In a conversation with TMZ Sports about his return to action tonight, Wight expressed his feelings:

“I am excited. To be honest with you, I’m nervous. I think that’s part of the draw or the magic of doing what we do is that anticipation, that adrenaline rush of performing in front of a crowd and wanting to put on a good show, an exciting show, and that’s a hard fix to get anywhere else. You have to adjust your expectations on what you’re doing as things mature. Because when you’re younger, it’s kind of about you. They’re building you. Well, I’m built. So now it’s my chance to give back to other talent and help younger talent establish themselves and hopefully become household names at some point.”